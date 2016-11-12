Five things to watch in Georgia's game against Auburn

Greetings from Sanford Stadium.
Saturday marks the annual return of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry, pitting Georgia (5-4, 3-4 SEC) and No. 8 Auburn (7-2, 5-1). The Tigers enter the game a 10-point favorite and are expected to roll.
Then again, never count out a Georgia team against Auburn.
In recent memory, the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 37-15 in 2006, with that Auburn team vying for a BCS Championship berth and getting spoiled as a result.
In 1996, Auburn was ranked 20th in the nation and lost to Georgia 56-49 in four overtimes.
So, hey, anything can happen.
Here are five things to watch out for in Saturday's game:
Can Georgia stop Auburn's run?
The Tigers are the SEC's best at running the ball, so much that they don't even worry about passing the ball often.
But Auburn could likely be without Kamryn Pettway, the conference's leading rusher. If that is in fact the case, Auburn will rely on Kerryon Johnson, who is a very good runner himself and should still cause plenty of problems for the Georgia defense.
Georgia's strength on defense has been stopping the run. But it's definitely feasible that it has similar problems that it did a week ago against Kentucky. The Wildcats showed run and executed well, although the Bulldogs were still able to keep them from hitting the 200-yard mark.
If Georgia can limit Auburn's rushing attack it will have a chance in this game.
Will Georgia be able to run the ball against Auburn?
Auburn's rush defense is stout but it's not like success can't be had.
The Tigers rank fifth in the SEC at allowing only 125.9 rushing yards per game. Clemson, LSU and Vanderbilt were able to run the ball for at least 120 yards against Auburn, with LSU going for 220. Then again, LSU's run game is much different than Georgia's.
The Bulldogs would like to run the ball and get Nick Chubb and Sony Michel involved considerably. The worry, however, is that a repeat of the Florida game could happen, with the Tigers suffocating the Bulldogs up front.
Therefore, is this the time to air it out with Eason?
Conventional wisdom in football suggests to run the ball first to open up the pass. But with Auburn solid in run defense, this could be a game for Georgia to spread it out and let Eason sling it.
After all, what does Georgia have to do lose? It's a game in which Auburn is expected to win so it could be a good teaching tool to put the ball squarely in Eason's hands.
Plays can be made in the passing game against the Tigers. Auburn gives up an average of 240 yards per game, which could be something Georgia can capitalize on if it pass protects well.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see Eason air it out a bunch.
Rattling White
Auburn is expected to start quarterback Sean White, who is battling an injury and was unable to start against Vanderbilt last week.
But White came in relief to help secure the win against the Commodores. The key for Georgia will be to get Auburn in third-and-long situations and then get after him. If Georgia can rattle White and simultaneously stop the run, perhaps the Bulldogs can be in the game late and in control.
White does get back Tony Stevens, who is Auburn's best receiver. So more balance could be on the horizon for Auburn, even without Pettway available.
Ramsey's up
If Auburn was unable to find out ahead of time, there could be a hidden special teams advantage for Georgia.
With Marshall Long out for the season, Ramsey will assume starting punting duties. Ramsey is left-footed, which puts a different kind of spin on the ball. It's something that teams like to practice when preparing for a left-footed punter and Auburn may not have been able to practice that area.
Ramsey got some playing time against Florida and averaged 32 yards on three punts.
Comments