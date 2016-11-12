Five at the half: Notes and thoughts at halftime of Georgia's game against Auburn

Here are five notes and thoughts at halftime, with Auburn leading Georgia 7-0.
Blown pass interference call hurts Georgia
Georgia very well could have had a big play in the second quarter, when Jacob Eason threw up a deep ball to Riley Ridley down the right sideline.
But Javaris Davis, beat on the play, reached in and brought Ridley to the ground. It sure seemed like a pass interference flag would come out – it was a textbook call in all actuality. But nothing happened. No flag.
It was probably the most egregious call or non-call from an official in a Georgia game all season. It was a blatant penalty to prevent a score and something Davis, probably in an off-the-record comment, would admit to.
But Georgia was forced to punt instead. The fans booed for quite a bit after that.
Georgia was able to force a punt on Auburn’s next drive. But that play could’ve been a game-changer and was one the officials decided not to intervene on.
Godwin’s trickery fails
It’s a good thought before the play: Line Terry Godwin in the wildcat and show the run but have a passing option on it too. Godwin was a high school quarterback so he does have an OK arm. He threw a touchdown pass in Georgia’s TaxSlayer Bowl win over Penn State last January.
With Georgia driving in the first quarter, Godwin took the direct snap and ran left. Perhaps with Georgia showing run, an Auburn defender knocked receiver Michael Chigbu down, and as a result of the showed run, a pass interference flag wasn’t thrown.
Godwin, however, threw a pass with a defender in his face. The ball floated into the end zone for possibly Tray Matthews’ easiest interception of his career. The Bulldogs were moving the ball with rhythm and this play turned out to be killer for the Bulldogs.
Auburn’s rushing attack tough to stop
Kamryn Pettway isn’t playing due to his leg injury. But Kerryon Johnson did a lot of damage in his place.
In the first half alone, Johnson ran for 74 yards and a touchdown. And Georgia did a fairly good job a lot of times. The Tigers weren’t able to bust out a big play running the ball but steadily churned out runs of the 3- and 4-yard variety.
But the Bulldogs did what they could to at least limit the big plays in the running game. This is the type of attack, however, that can slowly wear down a defense. The second half will be critical to any of Georgia’s success in this area.
Auburn totaled 107 yards on 24 carries.
But Georgia’s running game did well too
The Bulldogs fared well running the ball, which was definitely a good sign for a unit that’s been up and down all year.
Nick Chubb and Sony Michel combined for 77 rushing yards but were unable to get into the end zone. Auburn’s defense seemed to toughen up each time Georgia threatened over the 50-yard line. But the Bulldogs were able to churn out yards on the ground at a good clip.
This was a major area for Georgia coming into this game. Auburn’s rushing defense has been stout for the most part but the Bulldogs, not a strong running team at times, was able to find a lot of room.
Ramsey punting well
With Marshall Long out with a dislocated kneecap, backup Brice Ramsey had a solid half of punting.
His third punt of the first half was possibly the best Georgia’s had all year. Ramsey got great hang time, which allowed Malkom Parrish to catch it at the 2-yard line. He had another late punt that was downed inside the 10-yard line.
Special teams have struggled most of the year. Ramsey’s punting has been a strong suit thus far.
Ramsey's averaging 36.5 yards per punt with three pinned inside the opponent's 20.
Bonus note: Georgia left guard Isaiah Wynn exited the game in the second quarter with a left leg injury. He was unable to put any weight on it and had to be helped off of the field. He was not seen on the sideline toward the end of the half.
Comments