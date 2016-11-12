Smart discusses two trick plays called during Georgia's win over Auburn

It was a play Kirby Smart wanted to call all year long.
He finally got the chance to do so against an Auburn defense that plays aggressively and likes to crash the run. On second-and-10 at the Auburn 15-yard line with less than seven minutes to go in the first quarter, Georgia lined receiver Terry Godwin in the wildcat formation and gave him the direct snap.
Godwin rolled to his right with the play actually being a designed pass. It’s a play Smart said worked twice against the scout-team defense in practice and one he thought would be available against Auburn. But the designated receiver, Michael Chigbu, was knocked down on the play, which left no one open.
So Godwin tried to do what he was supposed to do in that situation. In his mind, as a former high school quarterback, Godwin knew he needed to throw the ball away.
But Godwin ended up trying to throw the ball out of the back of the end zone and short-armed it, which led to an easy interception for Auburn safety Tray Matthews.
“I just tried to throw it out in the back of the end zone but it didn’t reach,” Godwin said. “I came back to the sideline and (Smart) was just like, ‘Throw it out on the sideline instead of out of the back of the end zone.’”
Although Georgia was unable to score any points on that drive, the Bulldogs were still able to defeat Auburn 13-7 Saturday evening.
After the game, Smart took the blame for the play’s failed execution since it was a call he wanted to make.
“I told (offensive coordinator Jim) Chaney, ‘I want it.’ He agreed. We went with it,” Smart said. “Terry made a pretty bad decision there. Terry could’ve thrown the ball out of bounds and we kick the field goal and then go play. He knows it.”
Georgia turned to another trick play late in the game in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs began a drive with 9:13 to go in the game and got the ball all the way down to the Auburn 4-yard line.
Smart and Chaney decided to go with running back Nick Chubb as the only one in the backfield, with the appearance he’d take a direct snap up the middle. Instead, Chubb pitched the ball to Godwin who was looking for quarterback Jacob Eason, lined up as a receiver and crossing to the right corner uncovered.
But the ball floated some and Eason was unable to secure into his hands as Auburn defensive back Javaris Davis closed in to make contact on the play. Georgia settled for a 21-yard field goal instead.
Smart said the second play wasn’t as much a trick as it was something that’s been executed across college football.
“I thought it was an aggressive call,” Smart said. “We wanted to win the game. You want to run the ball on third-and-4 at the goal? No, we want to find a way to get it in. We thought a kid at 6-(foot)-6 (Eason) would get it in. Their guy made a good play.”
