Smart uncertain on extent of Wynn's knee injury

Georgia's offense played the second half of Saturday's 13-7 win over Auburn without left guard Isaiah Wynn, who was forced to exit with a left knee injury.
Wynn was able to remain on the sideline for the second half but was seen limping. He did not have his helmet as it was evident his day was over. Wynn exited the game near the end of the second quarter.
After the game, head coach Kirby Smart said he wasn't sure of Wynn's status moving forward.
"Not real sure on Isaiah," Smart said. "It's a knee injury but I don't know the severity of it. I don't know the grade or an exact yet. We'll find that out (Sunday)."
With Wynn out of the lineup, Georgia turned to Dyshon Sims at left guard. Initially, Auburn started having success with its pressure packages up the middle, which gave the interior line some problems. As the game went on, Georgia's line adjusted and was able to give quarterback Jacob Eason plenty of time to throw.
Smart was pleased with how the line held up following Wynn's departure from the game.
"I think they just played one of the best defensive lines in the country and they fought their tails off," Smart said. "I know everybody wants to criticize the offensive line but they play hard. They're really smart kids. They play with toughness. They do the things we ask them to do. I'm proud of the way they compete. There are some really good leaders in that group, guys."
While Wynn was pulled from the game due to injury, Georgia did not have defensive tackle DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle or inside linebacker Natrez Patrick available for it.
Hawkins-Muckle has a high ankle sprain and is still in a protective boot. Patrick, who has a shoulder injury, dressed out for the game but did not participate in pre-game warm-ups.
With Patrick out, most of the inside linebacker duties went to Roquan Smith (seven tackles) and Reggie Carter (four tackles, one sack). Johnny O'Neal also got some game action at the position and recorded two tackles.
