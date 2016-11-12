Kirby Smart calls Marshall Long's season-ending injury a 'freak deal'

While Marshall Long's season is over, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is expecting his freshman punter to be ready for the start of the 2017 season.
Long sustained a dislocated kneecap during the Wednesday practice leading up to Saturday's 13-7 win over Auburn. Long will have surgery to repair the injury next week.
"It happened in practice last week, a freak deal," Smart said. "I don't know how long he'll be out for but it will require surgery. He's going to recover, he'll fully recover. It'll be good to get him back. Obviously our thoughts and prayers are with his family and him."
Prior to Saturday's win, Long started every game for Georgia and has punted the ball 49 times for an average of 38.7 yards. Long was coming off of his best game of the season against Kentucky, which saw him average 41.2 yards per punt with a long of 50. He downed two punts inside the 20-yard line.
This injury is the first of the season-ending variety for the Bulldogs all season.
With Long out, junior Brice Ramsey assumed punting duties and averaged 33.7 yards on six punts. His average took a nose dive after shanking a 23-yarder in the third quarter. He kicked a long of 40 yards and pinned Auburn inside its own 20 yard line three times.
One of those punts was downed at the 2-yard line.
Smart said he felt bad about Long's injury since he re-gained some confidence coming out of the Kentucky game.
"It's a tough injury," Smart said. "Sometimes it happens in football."
