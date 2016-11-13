Grading the game: Georgia puts together perfect game-plan for upset win over Auburn

Here's how Georgia graded out after its 13-7 win over Auburn.
Offense: B
Don't let the scoreboard fool you. Georgia's offense had a good game against a good defense and was able to move the ball enough to own the time of possession battle while placing Auburn in poor field position all game.
The only thing the Bulldogs couldn't do on offense was score a touchdown.
But Georgia totaled 343 total yards and had only three drives with fewer than six plays -- with one of those being the kneel-down sequence at the end. Georgia, which has struggled as a rushing team for most of the season, ran for 135 yards against one of the nation's better defensive fronts.
In addition, the Bulldogs controlled the ball for 39:09 of the game and ran almost seven minutes off the clock once they got the ball at the 9:13 mark of the fourth quarter. Georgia's offense having that kind of success rested the defense, which proved to be a huge help throughout.
Nick Chubb topped the century mark with 23 carries for 101 yards and Jacob Eason threw for 208 yards on 20-of-31 passing.
Defense: A+
This was easily Georgia's best game defensively.
The Bulldogs held Auburn's offense, which gashed opponents all year long, to only 164 total yards. A run-first team, Auburn only finished with 127 rushing yards, with only 20 of those coming in the entire second half.
Georgia also kept Auburn from picking up a first down on each of its seven second-half possessions. It was a clinic of defensive football with well-timed blitzes and pressures throughout. Sean White, a limited but efficient passer, completed only six of his 20 attempts 27 yards.
Georgia flew to the ball and bottled the run up, which is exactly what it needed to do to win. It was a four-quarter blueprint on how to stop Auburn's high-octane offense.
Special teams: B
Something has finally clicked on special teams, although a lot of it has to do with Rodrigo Blankenship's development as a kicker.
Now, he did miss a 49-yarder on a ball he said got caught up in the wind a bit. But he made his other two field goals from 45 and 21 yards out, putting him at 10-of-12 for the season. More importantly, Blankenship notched touchbacks on three of his four kickoffs, with one of those hitting the crossbar.
That's been an area of improvement that's been incredibly beneficial because of the issues the coverage unit has gone through. And then on the final kickoff, the ball got in the end zone and the Tigers decided to run it out and only got to the 14-yard line.
Brice Ramsey, filling in for Marshall Long, notched three punts inside the 20-yard line but also shanked one for only 23 yards.
Coaching: A
This is the kind of game that could launch head coach Kirby Smart's program into a higher realm.
All aspects were well-coached and well-executed, giving the perfect combination and recipe for an upset win over a top-10 team.
Defensive coordinator Mel Tucker drafted the perfect gameplan to stop Auburn and coordinated some pressures in the perfect situations. Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney's group did run into a tough Auburn defense and did punt quite a bit.
But the offense moved the ball enough to win the field position and time of possession battles, which became a big-time deciding factor in this game.
Kudos to the Georgia coaching staff with what it did to help get this victory, especially since just about everyone was counting the Bulldogs out.
Comments