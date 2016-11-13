Five things we learned in Georgia's upset win over Auburn

Kirby Smart got his first signature win as Georgia's head coach.
Yes, his Georgia program defeated North Carolina in the opening week of the season. But Auburn was a top-10 opponent that rolled into Saturday's game with national championship aspirations.
The offense hadn't been slowed in well over a month.
Yet it was Georgia that shut the Tigers down and shattered Auburn's playoff hopes in a 13-7 victory. It proved to be a great leap for Smart, who has had his share of ups and downs in year one as a head coach. But the Auburn win proved to be a great stepping stone for what he's looking to build.
Here are five things we learned in Saturday's win over the Tigers.
Defense rising
Where Georgia's defense is right now is far different than where it was during the first month of the season.
Missouri and Mississippi exploited a work-in-progress secondary in the third and fourth weeks. North Carolina should have but missed a lot of plays through the air.
Now, not much has been earned from opposing teams in the passing game and a lot of that has to do with an improved pass rush and cornerbacks who have progressed through the season.
Georgia's third in the SEC in total defense, behind Alabama and Florida, with 308.1 yards per game. By limiting Sean White's ability as a passer, the Bulldogs are now second in the SEC in passing yards allowed at 189 per game. Smart and defensive coordinator Mel Tucker have this defense improving each week, which is a great sign for the future.
Eason's growth continues
Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason is gaining a lot more control at the line of scrimmage, which is great to see considering coaches can sometimes limit what young signal callers do in their first season.
But Eason has been tasked with more responsibility, which will only mean bigger things going into a sophomore season in 2017.
His deep ball is getting better too, evidenced by a nice throw to Riley Ridley down the right sideline -- which Ridley had to bring in with one hand because he was being held. He also had a nice deep throw to Javon Wims, which came back due to a holding call.
But more important than the aforementioned is the fact that Eason has now gone four consecutive games without throwing an interception. After becoming Georgia's starter against Nicholls State, Eason threw a pick in five consecutive games.
Against Vanderbilt, Florida, Kentucky and Auburn, Eason has thrown zero. Only once against Auburn did Eason have a throw that could've been picked and it came early on. Otherwise, he's been a lot better with his decision making in this area.
Special teams improving
Georgia was on pace for one of the worst special teams seasons in recent memory.
All of a sudden, the group has shown marked improvement over the last couple of weeks, with a lot of the credit going to place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.
Blankenship is now 10-of-12 kicking on field goals after making two of three against the Tigers. He did miss from 49 yards out, which he said afterward was a result of the wind catching it. But where Blankenship's improved the most is on kickoffs, where he notched three touchbacks against Auburn.
As long as Blankenship continues to kick off well, Georgia's kickoff coverage won't have a chance to mess up. And the kickoff coverage has been an issue all season long, so keeping it from defending plays is great for the overall team.
'Nauta' problem on third down
When tight end Isaac Nauta committed to Georgia, the Eason-Nauta connection was quickly talked about as something that could be big for years to come.
Early on, it sure seems Nauta is a preferred target for Eason, especially on third down.
That's been a key down for Eason to throw to Nauta, with the duo connecting twice on third down against Auburn. Nauta finished with three catches for 43 yards and has been Georgia's best tight end this season.
This will seemingly be a big-time connection again when the two players are sophomores in 2017.
Young future
When you really think about it, it's quite amazing that Georgia's offense has relied on as many freshman contributors as it has.
In addition to Eason and Nauta, receiver Riley Ridley, tight end Charlie Woerner and running back Brian Herrien have all played important roles in their first seasons. On defense, Julian Rochester, Tyler Clark, David Marshall and Michail Carter have all played a factor this season.
In addition to the freshmen, sophomores Terry Godwin, Jonathan Ledbetter, Trenton Thompson and Deandre Baker have all been valuable to this program. A lot of young players have gotten a ton of experience this season, which will be even more important now that the Bulldogs are guaranteed 15 additional practices in preparation of a bowl game.
