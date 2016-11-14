Smart offers update on Isaiah Wynn's injury

Georgia left guard Isaiah Wynn has a slight MCL sprain and should be available for Saturday's game against Louisiana-Lafayette, according to head coach Kirby Smart.
Wynn sustained a left knee injury toward the end of the second quarter and had to be helped off of the field by the training staff. Wynn initially could not put any weight on his leg but was seen on the sideline walking with a limp during the second half of Georgia's 13-7 win over the Tigers.
Georgia's line was able to hold up without Wynn, with Dyshon Sims taking his spot for the remainder of the game.
Wynn has started every game in 2016 to date, which followed a 2015 season in which he started eight games at left guard and five at left tackle.
Smart also is hopeful that inside linebacker Natrez Patrick will return to the rotation for Saturday's game. Patrick missed the Auburn contest due to a shoulder ailment, although he did dress out for it. Smart said Patrick wasn't medically cleared for the game, however.
"He's getting better, he's healing," Smart said. "He's had a couple of burners. We want to make sure he's healthy before he gets back."
Smart said receiver Jayson Stanley, who has a toe infection, won't suit up for Saturday's game.
Defensive lineman DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle, who has an ankle sprain, has a chance to return after missing the past two games.
Comments