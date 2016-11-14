Maurice Smith named SEC defensive player of the week

Georgia defensive back Maurice Smith was named the SEC defensive player of the week following his performance in Saturday's 13-7 win over Auburn.
Smith scored Georgia's only touchdown early in the third quarter after intercepting Sean White's pass and returning it 34 yards for the score. The play helped change the course of the game and propel the Bulldogs to an upset victory.
The pick was Smith's second of the season and the first he's returned for a touchdown since his high school playing days.
Smith played a big part of a defense that held Auburn to only 164 total yards. Entering the game, the Tigers had been averaging 494.1 total yards each time out.
