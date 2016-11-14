Carter rushed to precinct, got first presidential vote in at last minute

Lorenzo Carter rode the elevator at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall to the second floor last Tuesday with hopes of fulfilling his media obligation as quickly as possible.
He had a great reason for this.
Last Tuesday, which doubled as Election Day, was the first opportunity Carter, 20, ever had to vote for the U.S. president. Reporters who overheard him tell the sports information staff he wanted to get out quickly to go vote said it would be OK if he skipped his media availability.
Carter then rushed down to his local precinct in Downtown Athens.
Carter said he was the last person to vote at his polling place in what was a polarizing election between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump, of course, won the electoral college and is the U.S. President-Elect.
“I just felt like I wanted to go vote because I wanted my voice heard and say that I did what I had to do,” Carter said. “I was comfortable with whatever happened because I went and voted and made my voice heard.”
Carter, who revealed he voted for Clinton, said he was one of the players on the team encouraging his teammates to go vote, regardless of who their preferred candidate may be.
Carter said that while there are those who disagree politically, this election was never a topic that got out of hand among teammates.
“I feel like it could but our team is so tight,” Carter said. “It’s like a family. Families have disagreements and you can disagree with anyone based on how they feel. You still respect them at the end of the day.”
That stated, Carter said the players don’t talk about politics too often in the locker room.
While Carter’s choice for president didn’t win, he said he’s OK with the end result.
“I’m comfortable with whoever won because obviously somebody went out and voted,” Carter said.
Comments