Turtle Jackson makes case to be a permanent starter

While Georgia's 60-46 win over UNC-Asheville was still in question, the Bulldogs rotated 12 players quite freely.
Head coach Mark Fox did so since he's still trying to figure out what the best rotation will be down the road. But through two games, senior guard J.J. Frazier already has a feel for at least one guard he's enjoyed playing with.
"Me personally, I loved it when Turtle (Jackson) was out there because he played for a year and I’ve played for (three years), and our offense was flowing because it was two point guards," Frazier said. "We’re interchangeable. But once we get going somewhere in the season, we’ll have a rhythm."
Jackson earned his first career start Monday but didn't post a gaudy stat line -- two points, two rebounds and an assist. But even without the numbers, it was clear the offense moved the ball better and flowed at a more consistent pace.
Jackson's played well in Georgia's two games thus far. In a loss to Clemson, Jackson hit two 3-pointers, which momentarily cut the game to only a three-point deficit before the Tigers pulled away. Jackson's presence on the floor, combined with Frazier's big-play ability, makes for an interesting backcourt combo.
And thanks to Jackson's improved defensive play, he's become an option to start, at least early on.
"He’s really improved as a defender," Fox said. "He practiced very well and we gave him a chance tonight."
With Frazier and Jackson on the court together, the two guards can run the floor and fall into either the one- or two-guard positions. If Frazier gets the ball on a fast break, Jackson can work off the ball. When Jackson has the ball, Frazier can play off the ball too.
With Frazier known for his ability to score from all areas of the court, having Jackson on the floor helps open up more avenues to attack defenses.
"It’s smooth," junior guard Juwan Parker said. "You’ve got two ball-handlers out there who can take the point at any time. They’re interchangeable. We have shooting. Both can attack off the dribble, off the pick and roll."
It's possible that Fox continues to tinker with his starting lineup. But considering Jackson has now posted a box plus-minus of seven against Clemson (in 16 minutes) and 13 against UNC-Asheville (in 23 minutes), Jackson has done a lot to put himself in position to be counted on as a starter.
"It makes us better because we can spread out," Frazier said. "More guys can push the break. It gives us a lot more options to do things. Turtle did really well, I was proud of him."
