Georgia's managed health of team well through course of season

Kirby Smart pounded on his news conference podium, simulating the superstition of knocking on wood.
His podium didn't appear to be made out of wood but the point was made. Smart was told his team had only sustained one season-ending injury all season, which didn't occur until punter Marshall Long dislocated his kneecap during practice last week.
Smart's hoping nothing else like that happens, hence the knocking on wood. But it is remarkable that Georgia has been rather healthy through 10 games.
Smart was asked if there's a direct correlation of this to the strength and conditioning staff -- led by Scott Sinclair and Ed Ellis -- and director of sports medicine Ron Courson's team. Smart credited both teams for maintaining the relative health of the team throughout the season.
"I also think that has something to do with how you practice," Smart said. "I actually think we practice physical. I think that’s key in the strength and conditioning. I also think some of that is how you recruit, the size of players you recruit. The bigger the guys, historically, the less they’ve gotten hurt. Smaller guys, they get dinged a lot more. When you look at some of the injury reports that some of the other SEC teams are having, we have been very fortunate I would say, until last week."
While Long is out, Georgia has only a handful of players considered day to day. Defensive lineman DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle has missed the past two games due to a high ankle sprain. Inside linebacker Natrez Patrick dressed out for Georgia's win over Auburn but didn't log a snap due to a shoulder injury.
Receiver Jayson Stanley (toe), receiver Reggie Davis (shoulder) and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (knee) are the only others dealing with injuries. Stanley isn't expected to play against Louisiana-Lafayette, with Patrick, Davis and Wynn all having a shot to play.
While Georgia has managed the season well to preserve its players' health, Smart noted that sometimes things just fall into place in the injury department.
"I think luck plays a part, but I certainly think that managing your practice schedule and also having a great strength staff in season, not just what they do out of season but in season, is helping with that, too," Smart said.
