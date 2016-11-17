Georgia survives scare from Furman

Juwan Parker admitted he’s had a slow start in the early going of the season.
But facing a close game down the stretch against Furman Thursday evening, with less than five minutes to go, Parker put in back-to-back buckets to give the Bulldogs a cushion. The scores helped Georgia put away a pesky Furman squad 84-78.
Furman (1-2) was fresh off of an upset win over UAB, in which the Paladins connected on 62.5 percent of their 3-point attempts. Furman hung around against Georgia (2-1) mostly due to its 10-of-21 shooting from behind the arc, with the Bulldogs fortunate the Paladins weren’t able to put up many more attempts.
While Parker had the late-game heroics, Georgia was mostly a two-man show throughout. For the third time this season, only J.J. Frazier and Yante Maten posted double figures in scoring. Frazier scored 28 on 7-of-13 shooting and Maten dropped 27 on 9-of-13 shooting.
With just over three minutes remaining Furman’s Geoff Beans hit a 3-pointer from the right-hand corner to cut Georgia’s lead to six. But Georgia was able to get four quick points to extend its lead to 10, which was enough to put Furman away with.
