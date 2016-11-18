Georgia-ULL game time, TV info, players to watch and what's at stake

Here is your primer for Saturday's game between Georgia and Louisiana-Lafayette.
Kickoff time: Noon EST
TV: SEC Network Alternate
Local radio: Macon -- 106.3 FM; Columbus -- 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Athens -- 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta -- 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)
Sirius/XM: 145/191
Weather: While the temperatures will be in the low 60s and the high 50s, it should be a windy day for this game. Winds are expected to be blowing at around 20 mph.
Georgia coaches: Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, special teams coordinator Shane Beamer.
Louisiana-Lafayette coaches: Head coach Mark Hudspeth, offensive coordinator Jorge Munoz, defensive coordinator Mike Lucas.
Georgia's season thus far: The Bulldogs (6-4) are riding a wave of momentum after last Saturday's win over Auburn. It was Kirby Smart's first win over a top-10 opponent and Georgia's second consecutive victory. After a 4-4 start, which included a 24-10 loss to Florida, the Bulldogs have defeated Kentucky and Auburn in close games.
Louisiana-Lafayette's season thus far: The Ragin' Cajuns (4-5) started out the year with a blowout loss to Boise State, which resulted in former defensive coordinator Melvin Smith's dismissal. Louisiana-Lafayette has won two of its last three after dropping three in a row. Last week, the Ragin' Cajuns defeated Georgia Southern 33-26.
Series history: This will be the second time ever that these two teams have met. The last time came in 2010, with Georgia winning 55-7.
Georgia’s key offensive players: RB Nick Chubb, QB Jacob Eason, RB Sony Michel, WR Riley Ridley
Georgia’s key defensive players: DL Trent Thompson, CB Deandre Baker, ILB Roquan Smith, OLB Lorenzo Carter
Louisiana-Lafayette's key offensive players: QB Anthony Jennings, RB Elijah McGuire, WR Al Riles, WR Keenan Barnes
Louisiana-Lafayette's key defensive players: LB Tre'maine Lightfoot, LB Otha Peters, LB Joe Dillon, DB Simeon Thomas
The key for Georgia: Georgia has to continue to move the ball and churn out first downs on offense. If so, the Bulldogs should move the ball with much better success and put up more points on the scoreboard. The Bulldogs did a good job at controlling the pace of last week's game against Auburn and will look to do the same against the Ragin' Cajuns. On defense, Georgia will try and limit the Louisiana-Lafayette offense, which, like a lot of teams these days, tries to operate at warp speed.
The key for Louisiana-Lafayette: The Ragin' Cajuns will need to stop Georgia's rushing attack first and foremost. If they can do that, then the key is pressuring Eason and forcing him into some bad throws. Georgia has struggled to run the ball against teams like Nicholls State, Missouri and Vanderbilt, so anything's possible. On offense, Louisiana-Lafayette will hope Jennings can play a mistake-free game. He's thrown seven interceptions to his nine touchdowns this season.
What a win means for Georgia: Georgia would pretty much lock itself into an SEC six-pack game, or at least one would think. Seven wins, with the chance of winning eight next week against Georgia Tech, would be a great feeling for a lot of folks, considering where the perception of the program just two weeks ago.
What a win means for Louisiana-Lafayette: Louisiana-Lafayette has played an upset role in years past. Since joining the FBS level in 1996, the Ragin' Cajuns have recorded wins over Texas A&M and Kansas State. Beating Georgia would add to the Power 5 school wins while adding national attention to the program.
