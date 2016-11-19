Five things to watch in Georgia's game against Louisiana-Lafayette

Greetings from Sanford Stadium.
It's already a chilly morning and the wind should pick up and make some aspects of this game interesting. But given how Georgia's played of late, that shouldn't be enough to keep this game interesting in the second half -- key word being interesting.
The Bulldogs have a chance to blow out a team and get its younger players some time. Head coach Kirby Smart wouldn't entertain that thought during his media availability this week but you can bet he's hoping for that.
Here are five things to watch in Saturday's game between Georgia and Louisiana-Lafayette.
Keeping the run game going
Georgia has had two solid games in a row running the ball, with the Bulldogs going for 215 rushing yards against Kentucky and 135 against Auburn.
Conventional wisdom would suggest Georgia is able to run the ball with ease against the Ragin' Cajuns. Right? Well, granted its mostly been against Sun Belt competition, Louisiana-Lafayette is only averaging 118.3 rushing yards allowed per game.
So it's not like the Bulldogs will be running against scrubs up front in the run game. Still, Georgia should have more talent in this department.
Containing Jennings
Former LSU quarterback Anthony Jennings, who was a star recruit coming out of high school, is Louisiana-Lafayette's quarterback and he'll be someone the Bulldogs must deal with in order to find success defensively.
It's been a while since Georgia dealt with a dual-threat quarterback, which is exactly what Jennings is. A week ago against Georgia Southern, Jennings threw for 210 yards, and ran for 96 yards and a touchdown. Jennings is a legitimate quarterback who could give Georgia fits.
The last time Georgia faced a dual-threat quarterback was against Tennessee with Joshua Dobbs. The Bulldogs held Dobbs to 26 yards rushing in that game and will look to do the same with Jennings.
Could Holyfield, Simmons play more?
If Georgia is able to put up some points and develop a cushion, it could be a situation where younger players who have burned their redshirts already could see some game action.
Among those are running back Elijah Holyfield and receiver Tyler Simmons. Both were expected to play a great amount as freshmen entering their first seasons but have since been a bit overshadowed by some of their counterparts. This would be a good opportunity to get them game experience before the season's end.
Simmons has played considerably less than Holyfield and would serve him well to get some game reps. A fast player, it would be good to see what he may have to offer in future seasons.
Will Lambert see the field?
Along those same lines, could backup quarterback Greyson Lambert get in the game for the first time since Georgia's win over Nicholls State? The Bulldogs will certainly hope so.
Lambert actually had to enter that game to keep Georgia in safe situations late. Since, Georgia hasn't been able to run away with a game, which has led to Jacob Eason taking every single quarterback snap since Week 3. The Bulldogs would love for Lambert, and maybe even Brice Ramsey, to get some quarterback reps in this game.
Speaking of Eason...
Remember that stat about Louisiana-Lafayette being pretty good against the run? Well, against the pass it's a different story.
The Ragin' Cajuns are allowing teams to post 257.1 yards in the air per game. This could be a great opportunity for the Bulldogs to unleash Eason to get him into a good rhythm. It would also benefit Georgia receivers Javon Wims, Isaiah McKenzie and Terry Godwin, along with tight end Isaac Nauta, to get them involved a good bit early.
Eason has had a fairly successful freshman season, all things considered. Getting some good, and positive work, against Louisiana-Lafayette would be huge for his development.
