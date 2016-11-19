Updates on Michael Chigbu, Natrez Patrick and Daquan Hawkins-Muckle

Georgia receiver Michael Chigbu will not play Saturday against Louisiana-Lafayette.
Chigbu is dealing with a knee injury, which caused him to miss Tuesday and Wednesday's practice. Chigbu is on Georgia's dress-out roster but is wearing sweat pants to go along with his black jersey.
Chigbu has started six games this season.
Inside linebacker Natrez Patrick is dressed out for the game but isn't doing much in pre-game warm-ups. He didn't go through contact drills on one-on-ones, making his status very much doubtful for the game. Patrick has a shoulder injury, which forced him to miss last week's game against Auburn.
Defensive tackle DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle is going through pre-game warm-ups, making his status a little more optimistic. Hawkins-Muckle missed the previous two games due to a high ankle sprain. Head coach Kirby Smart said he was questionable entering the game.
Receiver Reggie Davis, who has a shoulder injury, is going through warm-ups catching passes. Davis also missed last week's game against Auburn.
Comments