November 19, 2016 12:25 PM

Isaiah Wynn doesn't start, likely out for game against ULL

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart previously expressed optimism about left guard Isaiah Wynn playing in Saturday's game against Louisiana-Lafayette. Wynn, after missing Monday and Tuesday, even returned to practice Wednesday, highlighting this hope.

In the end, it appears Georgia's coaching staff took a cautious approach with Wynn and decided not to start him. Instead, offensive lineman Dyshon Sims got the nod in his place. Wynn was seen on the sideline but not with a helmet near him.

Wynn did dress out for the game but was not seen participating much in pre-game warm-ups. He sustained a sprained MCL last week during the second quarter of Georgia's 13-7 win over Auburn.

Wynn has started every game this season at left guard and has played some at left tackle when called upon.

