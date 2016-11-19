Isaiah Wynn doesn't start, likely out for game against ULL

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart previously expressed optimism about left guard Isaiah Wynn playing in Saturday's game against Louisiana-Lafayette. Wynn, after missing Monday and Tuesday, even returned to practice Wednesday, highlighting this hope.
In the end, it appears Georgia's coaching staff took a cautious approach with Wynn and decided not to start him. Instead, offensive lineman Dyshon Sims got the nod in his place. Wynn was seen on the sideline but not with a helmet near him.
Wynn did dress out for the game but was not seen participating much in pre-game warm-ups. He sustained a sprained MCL last week during the second quarter of Georgia's 13-7 win over Auburn.
Wynn has started every game this season at left guard and has played some at left tackle when called upon.
Comments