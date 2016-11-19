Bulldogs Blog

November 19, 2016 12:35 PM

Isaiah McKenzie sets program records with first-quarter punt return touchdown

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Move over Brandon Boykin and Buzy Rosenberg.

With an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter, receiver and return specialist Isaiah McKenzie moved into sole possession of both total and punt return touchdowns in a career.

The Louisiana-Lafayette punt didn't get enough hang time, which allowed McKenzie a chance to return it. Blocks set up nicely as McKenzie was able to use his vision to weave through the open space.

McKenzie now has six total return touchdowns and five punt returns. Rosenberg returned four punt return touchdowns from (1970-72) and Boykin had five total return touchdowns, on punts and kickoffs, from 2008-11.

McKenzie scored both of Georgia's first-quarter touchdowns. On the first play from scrimmage, McKenzie carried the ball 55 yards for a score.

