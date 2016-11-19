Georgia dons black jerseys for first time in eight years

Georgia running back Nick Chubb knew Sanford Stadium wouldn't be filled to capacity.
With fall break here, he'd heard from fellow students that a lot were heading out of town either Friday or Saturday morning. So the usual energy level that comes with a packed student section wasn't in full force.
But Chubb said Georgia was able to find some magic elsewhere, in the form of attire it hasn't broken out in eight years.
"I thought the black jerseys maybe helped us bring a little bit more energy," Chubb said. "We knew coming in, from our classmates, that everyone was leaving Friday, (Saturday) morning. We knew it would be like this and it worked out."
Yes, the Bulldogs wore black jerseys for the first time since a 41-30 loss to Alabama in 2008. Only three times prior had Georgia gone with black jerseys. The first was in 2007, when the coaching staff surprised the players with the jerseys shortly before kickoff and after pre-game warm-ups against Auburn. Georgia followed that up by wearing black against Hawaii in the Sugar Bowl at the conclusion of that season.
Both of those games were wins, just like Saturday's 35-21 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette. The Bulldogs are now 3-1 in games they wear black in.
"We love these jerseys," defensive lineman Trenton Thompson said. "It's been what, eight years? It's great to bring them back out."
Georgia's players asked head coach Kirby Smart early in the week if they'd get to bring back the blackout.
"Finally he said yes we can," receiver Isaiah McKenzie said. "We were very excited when we got them. But when we got here, it was game time and they were just jerseys."
Smart didn't say much about the black jerseys during the week when asked. As Smart saw it, he didn't want to take any attention away from the game itself.
"I just don't think it should be the focus," Smart said. "I'm in support of doing it. I'm just not in support of talking to you guys about it. It's just not that big of a deal. If I make it a big deal, then they make it a big deal and then you make it a big deal. It's not a big deal."
While Chubb felt the black jerseys gave his team some added juice, Smart didn't think there was much of a difference in his team's demeanor than any other outing.
"I felt like we've had good energy every game, I really do," Smart said. "I think the difference was the color of the jersey. That what was the difference. I don't think the kids were more excited for the jersey. I think it's cool if the whole stadium buys in and we all do it. We got a blackout, I think that's great. But it's not like there's more energy. The energy you create is what you create. You control your own energy. The jersey doesn't."
