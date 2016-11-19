Chubb catches his first receiving touchdown of the season

Nick Chubb was all alone in the middle of the field.
He was maybe 10 yards from the line of scrimmage as quarterback Jacob Eason went through his progressions on a fourth-quarter play. His first two options were covered down the field, with Louisiana-Lafayette's pressure closing in on the freshman. But at the last second, Eason noticed No. 27 standing by his lonesome.
"He wasn't looking at me for a while," Chubb said. "He ended up checking it down."
And then to Chubb's surprise, he turned around and saw nothing but green grass in front of him. Somehow, Chubb slipped behind the Louisiana-Lafayette linebackers in coverage. He was then off to the races, pulling away from the defense for a 49-yard touchdown in Georgia's 35-21 victory.
It marked Chubb's first receiving touchdown of the season and his first since scoring on a 24-yard catch last year against Southern.
Head coach Kirby Smart said he was glad to see Chubb show off his receiving skills since that's a skill he often doesn't get to highlight on the football field.
"I was happy for Nick," Smart said. "Everybody, for some reason, thinks Nick can't catch. Nick can catch the ball good. Jacob did a nice job extending the play. He certainly wasn't the first option or the second option, and probably not the third option. But he got the ball. It was exciting to see him run away from somebody. People keep asking, 'Is Nick OK, is Nick OK?' Nick runs that ball with great toughness and really does a nice job."
In addition to his 49-yard receiving touchdown, Chubb totaled 108 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. It marked the first time this year that Chubb has recorded back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards. That development has been strange, considering Chubb had 13 consecutive games over 100 yards before tearing the PCL, MCL and LCL in his left knee on the first play from scrimmage against Tennessee in 2015.
Chubb rehabbed his knee to the point where he was able to start Georgia's season opener against North Carolina. But after running for 222 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Tar Heels, Chubb hasn't been able to put up those same kind of numbers consistently.
Smart doesn't believe the numbers, or lack thereof, have been due to Chubb's health. Through 11 games, Chubb has 900 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
"I never saw him not confident in the knee. Maybe y'all did. I don't know," Smart said. "Everybody talks about the production. I don't think that production is based on Nick. I think that production is based on a whole lot of other things -- new quarterback, offensive line, whatever the reason. You can point fingers right here to me. But Nick Chubb has been everything I anticipated him being -- a leader, toughness, practice, never says a word. He never complains about anything. He's your ideal teammate."
