Grading the game: Georgia stacks another win in three-game streak

Here's how Georgia graded out after Saturday's 35-21 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette.
Offense: B-
Georgia didn't have that dominant of an offensive performance but it was able to move the ball when it wanted.
The Bulldogs were able to put up 400 total yards, with 235 coming on the ground. Nick Chubb ran for 108 yards, which gave him back-to-back 100-yard games for the first time all season.
Quarterback Jacob Eason was fairly accurate once again, with his interception coming off a deflection. He completed 13 of 19 passes, showing that he's becoming more efficient as a young quarterback.
Georgia did have four drives end in punts against a Sun Belt opponent, which is something the Bulldogs would probably like to do over. And Georgia did give the ball up twice -- Eason's aforementioned pick and a Sony Michel fumble. Michel, in fact, almost lost the ball on a different carry but was fortunate to have his elbow hit the ground before it was ripped out.
Georgia could've, and probably should've, done more against the Ragin' Cajuns.
Defense: B-
For the most part, the defense had a fine day. The starters did allow 303 total yards but came up with four turnovers. Those takeaways turned out to be the difference in this game. Deandre Baker, Aaron Davis and Malkom Parrish all recorded interceptions, and Reggie Carter forced a fumble that Lorenzo Carter recovered.
The defense did well against the pass -- sans one 64-yard completion -- but did have some trouble defending Elijah McGuire in the run game.
Things got worse when the second team came in, too. Holding a 35-7 lead, the second group gave up 162 total yards and 14 points. That brings the grade down a notch but shouldn't take away too much from the first team's solid day on the gridiron.
Special teams: B+
Isaiah McKenzie was able to finally bust a punt return for a touchdown, one that went 82 yards to the house. That was a huge deal for McKenzie, who set the program punt return and total return records with the score.
Georgia's coverage units defended well, which was a good sight for the Bulldogs considering how windy it was. Georgia was forced to punt from the Louisiana-Lafayette 30-yard line due to the wind, which forced them to go against a field goal try.
So instead, Brice Ramsey hit a 25-yarder to the 5, which substantially hurt his average but was good placement in terms of pinning the opposition deep. The Ragin' Cajuns only had one punt return which went for a loss of 3 yards. On five kickoffs, Louisiana-Lafayette averaged only 11.2 yards per return.
Coaching: B
Georgia came into this game prepared to play against a lesser opponent. Sure, it took a while for Georgia to get out to a three-score advantage, but the Bulldogs were able to put the Ragin' Cajuns away and let the backups play.
The final score didn't reflect the flow of the game but Georgia was ready to go and got a decisive win in the process.
Comments