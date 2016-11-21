Bulldogs Blog

November 21, 2016 12:18 PM

Kirby Smart gives injury updates on Isaiah Wynn, Natrez Patrick, DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is optimistic on a couple of banged up players returning for Saturday's game against Georgia Tech.

While he said he'll learn more after Monday's practice, Smart is confident that left guard Isaiah Wynn and defensive lineman DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle will be able to return. Smart also said linebacker Natrez Patrick is close to making a return as well.

Wynn missed Saturday's game due to an MCL sprain, although there was optimism he'd be able to return for it. But on Saturday, it was apparent he wouldn't be able to play.

Patrick has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, although he's dressed out for both.

Hawkins-Muckle has missed the previous three games due to a high ankle sprain.

Related content

Bulldogs Blog

Comments

Videos

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View more video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joins The Telegraph after spending the past two years covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.

Sports Videos