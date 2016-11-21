Kirby Smart gives injury updates on Isaiah Wynn, Natrez Patrick, DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is optimistic on a couple of banged up players returning for Saturday's game against Georgia Tech.
While he said he'll learn more after Monday's practice, Smart is confident that left guard Isaiah Wynn and defensive lineman DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle will be able to return. Smart also said linebacker Natrez Patrick is close to making a return as well.
Wynn missed Saturday's game due to an MCL sprain, although there was optimism he'd be able to return for it. But on Saturday, it was apparent he wouldn't be able to play.
Patrick has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, although he's dressed out for both.
Hawkins-Muckle has missed the previous three games due to a high ankle sprain.
