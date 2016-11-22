Georgia defenders discuss timeline for a decision on NFL draft

Georgia has three defenders who have a chance to test the NFL waters after this season.
But with a game against Georgia Tech and an opponent to be announced in an upcoming bowl, none felt the timing was right to discuss the process in detail.
Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, outside linebacker Davin Bellamy and safety Dominick Sanders are three of Georgia’s better defenders who have some lingering decisions to contemplate.
Carter and Sanders have been at Georgia for three years with Bellamy in his fourth after redshirting during his first year on campus.
Carter said his primary focus is on beating Georgia Tech on Saturday in Georgia’s final regular-season game. But after Saturday, conversations about his future, with those close to him, could begin.
“I feel like it would have to be after this game, but it’s no rush,” Carter said. “I’m still just focused on winning games and trying to make sure that we put ourselves in the position where we can get a bowl game and get a win.”
Asked if he was returning for his senior season, Sanders said he isn’t contemplating that decision for the time being.
“I’m not even thinking about that,” Sanders said. “I’m just focused on beating Georgia Tech and what I’ve got to do to be prepared mentally and physically for that.”
Answering a question about sending the seniors on a high note, Bellamy, a fourth-year junior mentioned he had another year of eligibility left and that he wanted to have them finish their college careers with a couple of wins.
By mentioning his remaining year of eligibility, Bellamy was asked if that meant he was therefore returning. Bellamy, like Carter and Sanders, said that’s not something he’s concerned about at the moment.
“I feel like that decision is a personal decision,” Bellamy said. “It will be very selfish of me to change my train of thought with football still going on. I’m not even thinking of that right now.”
Georgia running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel will also have a decision to make regarding their professional future as well at the conclusion of the season.
Head coach Kirby Smart said he hasn’t spoken to any of Georgia’s juniors about their pro prospects at this time.
“I think there’s a time and a place for that that you talk about it, and the time and the place is after this game,” Smart said. “Before the bowl game, we visit and sit down and talk to guys, and that’s not the goal or the important thing to those players, either. I think the most important thing to them is doing it right for the seniors, and then there will be a time and a place to visit that and gather information and educate them on the process, but also help them with information that they are not privy to right now so that they can make the best decision moving forward.”
