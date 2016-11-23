Boykin congratulates McKenzie on breaking his record

Isaiah McKenzie, the Georgia record holder in total return touchdowns, received praise from the man whose mark he beat.
Defensive back Brandon Boykin, who played for Georgia from 2008-11, reached out to McKenzie on Instagram to congratulate him on the record. Boykin notched five return touchdowns during his day, four on kickoffs and one on a punt.
But with an 82-yard punt return for a score in last Saturday’s 35-21 win over Louisiana-Lafayette, McKenzie now has six total return touchdowns in his career. Five of those came on punt returns and one came on a kickoff.
“He just told me good job and keep working, things like that,” McKenzie said. “I just told him I appreciated that.”
The score also gave McKenzie the program’s punt return touchdown record, passing Buzy Rosenberg’s mark of four from 1970-72.
While it took McKenzie 11 games to finally get a punt return for a touchdown, he’s been a standout as a receiver this season.
He leads Georgia with 528 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also has 18 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
This was the first time McKenzie has communicated with Boykin, which was a meaningful gesture for the Plantation, Florida native.
“It meant a lot to me,” McKenzie said. “He showed his gratitude toward what I did. I thank him for that.”
