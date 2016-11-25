Georgia-Georgia Tech game time, TV info, players to watch and what's at stake

Here is your primer for Saturday's game between Georgia and Georgia Tech.
Kickoff time: Noon EST
TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb, Olivia Harlan)
Local radio: Macon -- 106.3 FM; Columbus -- 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Athens -- 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta -- 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)
Sirius/XM: 113/190
Weather: Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s for the game, with the skies clear and sunny. Winter doesn't appear to be approaching yet.
Georgia coaches: Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, special teams coordinator Shane Beamer.
Georgia Tech coaches: Head coach Paul Johnson (who also serves as offensive coordinator), defensive coordinator Ted Roof, special teams coordinator Lamar Owens.
Georgia's season thus far: The Bulldogs (7-4) are riding a three-game winning streak and are playing their best football. Wins over Kentucky, Auburn and Louisiana-Lafayette have revitalized the program over the second half of the season. This streak has helped offset a 4-4 start.
Georgia Tech's season thus far: The Yellow Jackets (7-4) have won four of their past five games after hitting a mid-season three-game losing skid. Over this recent five-game stretch, Georgia Tech is averaging 30.8 points per game and are getting production from a bevy of running backs. This season has been a sharp turnaround from last year's 3-9 campaign.
Series history: Georgia claims that it leads the all-time series 65-38-5, although it does not count two Georgia Tech wins during World War II in 1943 and 1944. In those two games, Georgia Tech fielded players from a naval officer's training program. Of late, Georgia's owned the series, winning 13 of its past 15.
Last meeting: Georgia defeated Georgia Tech 13-7 last season on Nov. 28, 2015.
Georgia’s key offensive players: RB Nick Chubb, QB Jacob Eason, WR Isaiah McKenzie, RB Sony Michel
Georgia’s key defensive players: DL Trent Thompson, CB Malkom Parrish, ILB Roquan Smith, OLB Lorenzo Carter
Georgia Tech's key offensive players: QB Justin Thomas, RB Marcus Marshall, RB Clinton Lynch, WR Ricky Jeune
Georgia Tech's key defensive players: CB Lance Austin, S Corey Griffin, DL Patrick Gamble, LB Brant Mitchell
The key for Georgia: Georgia has to stay disciplined when defending the triple-option. It's not a complicated offense in theory but it's one that can cause headaches for any defense if executed properly. The defense will need to play assignment football and stay gap sound throughout. On offense, the Bulldogs should have an advantage against a Georgia Tech defense that's allowed 408.6 yards per game.
The key for Georgia Tech: If Georgia Tech's to win this game, it will need to find a way to turn the Bulldogs over a good bit. The problem for the Yellow Jackets is that they are tied for 11th in the ACC in total turnovers with 16. If they're unable to turn the Bulldogs over, then the offense will need to put up a lot of points. And that hasn't been a problem for Georgia Tech as of late.
What a win means for Georgia: Georgia could sell Smart's first regular season as a success with eight wins and victories over Auburn and Georgia Tech. While losses to Florida and Tennessee sting, the Bulldogs would ride a four-game winning streak into the postseason with a lot of momentum heading into next year.
What a win means for Georgia Tech: It would be Georgia Tech's third win in 16 years, which would be huge for the program. It would also give Smart his first loss against Georgia's top historical rival, which won't sit well in Athens but feel great around Atlanta.
Comments