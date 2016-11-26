Five at the half: Notes and thoughts at halftime of Georgia's game against Georgia Tech

Here are five halftime notes and thoughts, with Georgia and Georgia Tech tied at 14-14.
Option gives Georgia fits
Georgia's defense had a ton of problems defending Georgia Tech's option attack.
For an offense that relies on moving the ball methodically down the field, the Yellow Jackets hit some big plays thanks to its option scheme. The Bulldogs were out-executed in the first half, allowing big runs to break through. One of which went for a touchdown on a 42-yarder from Clinton Lynch.
Qua Searcy also has a 32-yard run during the game.
Georgia practices cut blocking during individual drills in practice but endured quite a few that helped spring the big gains. The Yellow Jackets ended the first half with 115 rushing yards.
Michel, Chubb running roughshod
While Georgia Tech's running game was on point early, so was Georgia's.
Sony Michel and Nick Chubb found a ton of running room against Georgia Tech's front seven in the first half. Michel had a 42-yarder and ended the half with 117 yards and a touchdown. Chubb had 58 yards on the ground.
Georgia leaned heavily on the running game and it worked with a lot of success. With both teams running the ball effectively, the first half moved as quickly as it has all season long.
Play-action pass burns Georgia
The Bulldogs talked about the need to have eye discipline for the play-action deep shot.
In the first half, they learned the hard way about Georgia Tech's ability to take chances down the field. After a ton of runs to open the game, quarterback Justin Thomas faked the dive and dropped back. Receiver Brad Stewart was left all alone down the field and behind the secondary.
He caught the deep ball and converted it into a 64-yard gain. Marcus Marshall was able to punch in a 4-yard touchdown shortly after.
On its final offensive drive of the first half, Thomas lofted a deep ball that Dominick Sanders intercepted. Georgia Tech attempted two passes on that drive, and the Bulldogs seemed prepared for this deep shot much more than the first one.
Speaking of Sanders
Sanders now has three interceptions for the season.
That broke a seven-way tie for the team lead. Georgia had received pick production from a lot of players this year. But Sanders is now in sole possession of the team lead.
Earlier in the week, Lorenzo Carter predicted that Sanders would wind up Georgia's team leader in interceptions at the season's end. So far, that's a solid prediction.
Kicking change, sort of
While Rodrigo Blankenship was Georgia's field goal kicker, the Bulldogs went with William Ham for kickoffs.
It's quite possible that Blankenship, who has been becoming more consistent on kickoffs, isn't 100 percent for this game and may have tweaked something in practice this week.
Blankenship did get an early field goal try but missed from 43 yards out.
