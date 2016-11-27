Grading the game: Both sides of the ball let Georgia Tech game slip away

Here’s how Georgia graded following its 28-27 loss to Georgia Tech.
Offense: C
For the most part, Georgia’s offensive line did an excellent job of opening holes for both Sony Michel and Nick Chubb. Michel had a career-best 170 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Chubb ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
It was an excellent and efficient day running the ball. But throwing the ball should have been a lot better.
For three quarters, quarterback Jacob Eason was fairly fine. He had an on-the-money dime to Terry Godwin for a 37-yard gain. He also dealt with some drops from his receivers. But late in the game, Eason made the most critical mistake of perhaps his young career.
Tasked with a safe pass to Godwin to be considered an extension of the run game, Eason was way off target, forcing Godwin to reach up and behind his body to catch the football. Unable to do so, Godwin tipped the ball back toward Georgia Tech defensive back Lance Austin, who intercepted it.
That play led to Georgia Tech's game-winning score.
Eason finished the game 14-of-27 passing for 139 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Defense: C-
Until Georgia Tech’s final two drives of the game, it seemed the Bulldogs had done a great job of adjusting to the triple-option attack.
Georgia took away the outside runs throughout most of the second half and didn’t allow for much room to run inside either. But the lone major mistake made in the first half came back to haunt Georgia in the second.
In the first, Georgia allowed Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas to find a wide-open Brad Stewart following a play-action fake. On the Yellow Jackets’ second-to-last drive, the Bulldogs allowed for consecutive deep passes, which then seemed to open up the run on that drive and for the remainder of the game.
Georgia Tech rushed for 226 yards, which is actually a positive considering how much it generally accounts for in a game. The more worrisome stat was the fact Thomas totaled 164 yards on only 6-of-10 throwing. That means he averaged 16.4 yards per attempt and 27.3 yards per completion.
That is where Georgia lost this game, at least on the defensive side of the ball, and it’s something that was clearly frustrating for head coach Kirby Smart.
Special teams: B-
Rodrigo Blankenship went 2-of-3 kicking on field goals, with his lone miss being from 42 yards out.
The kick wasn’t solely on Blankenship as it was a bad snap that Eason was unable to save on the hold. Blankenship didn’t get a good strike on it as a result, which caused the ball to go wide left.
The lone surprise of the day was that William Ham handled touchbacks instead of Blankenship. And Ham had a great day, notching four of his six kickoffs for touchbacks. After the game, Blankenship said that Ham had a good week of practice and that the coaching staff decided he’d get the nod there for the game.
Brice Ramsey only attempted two punts and averaged 41 yards on them, with a long of 45. The Yellow Jackets only totaled 35 return yards on kickoffs. It was a sound day on special teams.
Coaching: C
It’s hard to pin this one on the coaching staff. After all, players do have to make plays. And down the stretch, Georgia’s players didn’t make enough in the key moments.
It was easy to question Smart and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney’s decision to throw the ball on second-and-8 with less than four minutes to go in the game, whether in hindsight or in the moment. But Smart’s reasoning makes sense. With Georgia Tech loading the box, Georgia went with a safe pass that any college quarterback should be able to make. Eason simply didn’t, which resulted in the costly pick.
The coaches did a great job adjusting to the option in the second half. But you can only be in charge of so much when big passing plays then break off due to poor eye discipline in the back end.
Georgia was prepared for Georgia Tech’s game-winning touchdown too. It was a play the Bulldogs practiced all week in practice. When Thomas broke out as a receiver after the toss to Qua Searcy, the Bulldogs were quick to cover it.
But then the middle was open and no one was left in that open space. Searcy then just made a better play than Georgia’s defense to dive into the end zone.
Still, as Smart said after the game, it all starts with him. And Georgia had every chance to put Georgia away and was unable to do so.
