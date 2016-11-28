Georgia commit sets official visits with other schools

Georgia landed its second wide receiver pledge of the 2017 class on June 1, with three-star Matt Landers announcing his plans to attend the university.
Six months later, the intentions are still the same, yet Landers has opted to re-open his recruitment and take a look at other Power 5 schools.
"Even though my options are open, Georgia is still my top option," Landers said. "But I'm looking at other schools as well: Ole Miss, Auburn, and North Carolina."
Landers added that he plans to take official visits to each of those contending universities but a timetable to solidify his decision is unknown.
Georgia recruited Landers, listed at 6-foot-5 and 182 pounds, in hopes of bringing size and physicality. On the current roster, the Bulldogs have three playmakers standing at 6-foot or shorter, with the biggest wide receiver being Javon Wims at 6-foot-4, who will be entering his senior season.
In addition, Georgia has three wide receiver pledges – Landers, Trey Blount and Mark Webb Jr. – in the 2017 class, and Landers brings the most size of the bunch. Therefore, it is imperative that Georgia continues to attract the St. Petersburg, Florida, native to the program if they hope to achieve its goal of bringing more bulk at the position.
Following last Saturday’s 28-27 loss to Georgia Tech, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke about his program’s recruiting needs.
"We want to have a balanced class, a size class," Smart said. "We’ve got to get bigger at some positions we’re not. Secondary is one where we hope to get a little bigger, a little more physical – for these type games (against Georgia Tech). There was a lot of perimeter blocking where they were blocking a corner or blocking a safety. You can’t tie and handle these guys. You’ve got to beat the block and get them back there."
Despite Smart discussing needs on defensive perimeter, it’s assumed that the same can be said on the offensive end. Smart added that recruiting is the program’s priority until the dead period begins on December 11, and Landers said that an in-home visit will take place within the next 14 days.
In that visit, along with official visits taken to programs vying for his services, Landers plans to take a few things into account.
"It’s going to be about finding out my playing time potential, who sits in front of me and the school’s academic prestige," Landers said.
Landers’ decision is one that could be taken up to National Signing Day on Feb. 1 as these other programs make a late push.
The three-star prospect ranks as the 95th-overall wide receiver prospect nationally and the 84th-overall prospect in the state of Florida, while holding 24 offers, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. In his senior season, Landers amassed 750 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns.
