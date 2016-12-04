Marquette’s hot shooting downs Georgia

Georgia could not a survive a heavy barrage of 3-pointers in Sunday’s game against Marquette.
The Golden Eagles were hot from behind the arc, converting 13 of their 29 3-point attempts in an 89-79 win over the Bulldogs. It proved to be too much for Georgia (5-3), which had a good game offensively. But the defense could not slow down Marquette (6-2), which made 11 of its first 15 shots from behind the 3-point line.
Georgia did manage to cut Marquette’s lead to 72-70 during the second half, which excited the Stegeman Coliseum crowd briefly. But the Golden Eagles recovered from Georgia’s surge with a 17-9 run to close the game. While Marquette shot daggers from behind the 3-point line, Georgia made seven of its 21 attempts.
Georgia forward Yante Maten scored 24 points and guard J.J. Frazier posted 22.
In addition, the Bulldogs had a tough time rebounding the basketball, with Marquette winning this area 41-31.
Four who mattered
Maten: Maten had a great game offensively, making 10 of his 13 field-goal attempts for 24 points. He added six rebounds, with four of those coming on the offensive end. Maten also had four blocked shots.
Frazier: Frazier did his part to try and get Georgia back into the game. He made four of his six 3-point attempts from behind the arc and ended with 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting.
Marquette guard Sam Hauser: Hauser was a machine from the perimeter and hit four of his seven attempts from behind the 3-point line. He ended the game 7-of-10 shooting for a team-high 19 points. He also added six rebounds to his stat total.
Marquette guard Jajuan Johnson: Johnson posted the game’s only double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Five of Johnson’s rebounds came on the offensive end, which aided the Golden Eagles in this department.
Turning point
It happened so fast. Georgia closed Marquette’s lead to two, at 72-70, with two free throws from Turtle Jackson. Then Hauser scored six consecutive points in less than a minute to put Marquette up eight, which propelled the Golden Eagles to the win.
Observations
Defense optional: Georgia head coach Mark Fox was unhappy with his team’s defensive performance and had good reason to be. The Bulldogs did a poor job closing out on defenders from the 3-point line, especially in the first half. Sure, Georgia contested some 3s but it didn’t do enough to force many misses. Under Fox, the Bulldogs have been known as a fairly good defensive team. That’s not the case at the moment, with Fox acknowledging that his group hasn’t picked up the slack in that department left with Kenny Gaines and Charles Mann graduating.
Offense did enough: Looking at the stat sheet, it’s surprising to see a loss with the following occurring: Georgia shot 49.2 percent from the field (better than Marquette’s 46.3), made 33.3 percent of its 3-point attempts and totaled 21 assists to 12 turnovers. The Bulldogs’ 79 points, at least in previous seasons, would usually be enough to win games. But with Marquette draining 3s from start to finish, Georgia’s offensive output just wasn’t enough despite the solid effort.
Worth mentioning
It’s raining 3s: Marquette made 31 total field goals, which was only two more than Georgia’s 29. But with 13 of those coming from behind the arc, Marquette got 39 points from the outside compared to Georgia’s 21. That turned out to be a major factor in this game.
Newcomers sit: After seeing a ton of playing time against Morehouse, Fox elected to sit freshman guard Tyree Crump for the entire game against Marquette. Afterward, he said he was concerned about his defensive ability against a hot-shooting team. Freshman Jordan Harris and junior Pape Diatta didn’t see the court much either, with each totaling only two minutes apiece on the floor.
They said it
Fox on the challenges of defending a hot 3-point shooting team: “They certainly spread you out with their quality of shooting and they forced us to play small. Our big lineup couldn’t cover them, so we played small most of the day in an effort to try to slow the three-point shooting, which I don’t think we really ever did. We didn’t do the dirty work to win.”
Frazier on being unable to contain Marquette’s offense: “Our bigs are used to covering in the paint, so its a little different when you always got to guard outside. For the guards, we should be used to guarding guys that shoot the three well. So from the guard standpoint, we got to do a better job of closing out and taking away the three point shot.”
Maten on improving defensively: “Defense, no matter how much you strategize against another team, it's really about communication. I think we are talking to each other, we’re just not reacting enough when someone is telling you to go do something.”
What’s next?
Georgia will wait 10 days before playing Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Dec. 14.
