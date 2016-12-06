Georgia off to slow start on defensive end of court

Georgia, after its most recent defensive collapse on Sunday against Marquette, showed yet again that a couple of departed backcourt members are missed.
The Bulldogs lost 89-79 to the Golden Eagles, which was the fifth time in eight games that Georgia has allowed over 70 points to its opposition. A big reason for the lack of defensive stability is the departures of Charles Mann and Kenny Gaines from the program.
Throughout four seasons in which they played significant minutes, Mann and Gaines were known for their defensive abilities. Gaines would be placed on the opposition’s best shooter on most occasions and Mann provided a mismatch as a 6-foot-5 guard.
Those two were mainstays in the rotation – both averaging nearly 30 minutes played in each game – and rarely made blunders as their time progressed in the program. It’s now a bit of a reboot for head coach Mark Fox as Georgia’s shown some defensive weaknesses that have proven costly.
"Georgia lacks the experience, confidence and the will to get stops that Kenny and I had," Mann said. "It’s early and they’re trying to figure it out. They just need time, it’s only the eighth game and I think they’ll be fine."
Georgia (5-3) now depends on senior J.J. Frazier to be the team leader on both sides. But Frazier, standing at 5-foot-10, is prone to a mismatch against bigger guards during any given game.
Fox cited the team’s woes while addressing the well-known impact of the two departed guards.
"We have some serious areas to work on," he said. "One of the things that Gaines and Mann did is they were really terrific defenders. We haven’t replaced them. We haven’t replaced the defense that walked out of here with a degree. That’s disappointing to lose a game because you don’t defend like you need to."
Georgia welcomed four-star guards Jordan Harris and Tyree Crump into the program, in an attempt to eventually fill the void of minutes and production in the coming seasons. But there has been a bit of a learning curve thus far.
Fox has been hesitant to give a ton of playing time to the freshmen, with Harris not playing in Georgia’s season opener and Crump only totaling double-digit minutes in one game.
After Sunday’s loss to Marquette, Fox stated that he didn’t feel comfortable with Crump’s defense, which is why the freshman didn’t see the floor. Harris, only logging two minutes after receiving double-digit minutes in the previous five games, was given a quick hook for a similar reason.
Mann underwent the same struggles as an underclassman and could reflect on what those times were like.
"Tyree and Jordan are very talented, they just don’t have a lot of experience," Mann said. "They’ve hit the freshman wall, and (the college game) is new for all of them. I learned that you have to grow up and adapt to the change of speeds from high school to college."
As seen with Marquette’s roster on Sunday – playing two freshmen – giving underclassmen a bulk of minutes is becoming more of a norm in the one-and-done era of college basketball. Fox, in a program that isn’t nationally reputable for sending players to the professional ranks after only one year, takes the methodical approach.
Mann believes that if Georgia’s current newcomers gradually undergo the progress, more success will come.
"The philosophy of Coach changes a bit every year, but they have to bring energy to both sides of the floor," Mann said. "I would encourage them to try and do what the coaches ask, to get comfortable and to play with confidence."
