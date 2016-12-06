Following season of turmoil, Pruitt’s coaching top defense in the nation

Jeremy Pruitt strolled across the Georgia Dome’s artificial turf, wearing a crimson Alabama pullover with a pair of khakis over tennis shoes. He wore a white Alabama hat to top his attire, which wasn’t a part of his wardrobe in the previous two years.
As Alabama’s defensive coordinator, Pruitt was walking over fallen confetti in search of his wife, who he eventually found along with other friends. Then the picture parade began, with Pruitt posing for photos in one after the other. One year later after relocating four hours west seemingly made all the difference for Pruitt, who is once again on a coaching staff at the top of college football’s elite.
Just a year ago, it wasn’t so rosy for Pruitt. During his second season at Georgia in 2015, Pruitt became the subject of rumors and reports of discontent among the Georgia coaching staff, which caused tension within the athletics department. When former head coach Mark Richt was fired, it was clear from the start that Pruitt wouldn’t be retained by incoming head coach Kirby Smart.
With Smart leaving his position as Alabama’s defensive coordinator, head coach Nick Saban replaced him with Pruitt. Saban’s hire couldn’t have gone any better.
After doing his part to try and rebuild Georgia’s defense for two seasons, Pruitt stepped into a situation where he coordinated an Alabama unit that has been lauded as possibly the best since Saban became the Crimson Tide’s head coach in 2007.
In last Saturday’s 54-16 dismantling of Florida in the SEC Championship, the Crimson Tide gave up only two scoring drives and 261 total yards. For the season, Alabama ended the regular season first in the nation in total defense with 247.8 yards per game.
As Alabama defenders said after defeating Florida, Pruitt’s presence has been a big reason why the Crimson Tide picked up where they left off a season ago.
"Coach Pruitt brought the electrifying energy and is down-to-earth," Alabama linebacker Tim Williams said. "Man, I think he’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had in my life."
After Smart took the Georgia head coaching job, there was some wonder as to what would happen to Alabama’s defense, considering Smart spent eight of his nine years as the program’s defensive coordinator.
Under Pruitt, Alabama’s scoring defense improved from 15.1 points per game to 11.8, rushing defense dropped from 75.7 yards per game to 63.4 and passing defense fell from 200.6 to 184.5.
"He’s been a major help," defensive back Hootie Jones said. "He came in and filled the spot Coach Smart left. He took care of it just like we expected him to do."
When Pruitt arrived at Georgia in 2014, it was seen as a coup, considering he was coming off of a national championship as Florida State’s defensive coordinator. But the hope and expectations of Pruitt revitalizing Georgia’s defense, although improvement was clearly evident in his two years, was never realized with Richt’s firing.
But Pruitt has found himself in a great position at Alabama with the best defense in the nation. And unlike his short tenure at Georgia, Pruitt, in his first year coordinating Alabama’s defense, will get a chance to compete in this year’s College Football Playoff.
This is actually Pruitt’s third stint at Alabama. He was a graduate assistant in 1997 before spending nine years coaching at the high school level. He joined Saban’s first Alabama staff in 2007 as a director of player development before being promoted to defensive backs coach in 2010. After three years, he took the defensive coordinator job at Florida State in 2013 before moving to Georgia a year later.
Williams said he regards Pruitt so highly due to the way he’s able to motivate his players. Based on a 13-0 season with improved defensive marks, Pruitt has been able to keep the Alabama machine rolling.
"He’s always pulling us to the side and talks to us about life, and football, and how to incorporate that onto the field," Williams said. "Just don’t give up. No matter what, make a play not only for yourself but your family."
