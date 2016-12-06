Georgia announces team awards from senior gala

Maurice Smith came to Georgia in search of playing time.
His one and only season at Georgia ended as a permanent captain of the 2016 team. Smith joined Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Brandon Kublanow as the final team captains for this past season's squad, which were announced at the senior gala on Sunday.
Smith spent his first three seasons at Alabama but decided to transfer since he hadn't seen the field a whole lot on the defensive side of the ball.
The transfer process got messy but ended up working out for Smith. It marks the second season in a row a one-year transfer student-athlete was named a permanent captain as Jake Ganus earned that honor in 2015.
Smith finished the regular season with 44 tackles and two interceptions. The highlight of his year came against Auburn, when he scored Georgia's only touchdown on a returned interception in a 13-7 victory.
Michel shared offensive MVP honors with Chubb, which gives him that award for the second consecutive season.
Here are the awards from this year's senior gala:
Team Captains
Maurice Smith, Brandon Kublanow, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel
Vince Dooley Offensive MVP
Nick Chubb, Sony Michel
Vince Dooley Defensive MVP
Maurice Smith, Roquan Smith
Vince Dooley Special Teams MVP
Isaiah McKenzie
Charley Trippi Award (most versatile player)
Lorenzo Carter
Frank Sinkwich Award (most toughness)
Greg Pyke, Dominick Sanders
David Jacobs Award (overcoming adversity)
Devon Gales
Leon Farmer Strength and Conditioning Award
Nick Chubb
Up Front Award – Offense
Brandon Kublanow, Isaiah Wynn
Up Front Award – Defense
John Atkins, Trenton Thompson
Newcomer of the Year Award
Jacob Eason, Isaac Nauta, David Marshall, Tyrique McGhee, Julian Rochester, D’Andre Walker
Most Improved Player Award
Lamont Gaillard, Javon Wims, Davin Bellamy, Natrez Patrick, Aaron Davis, Rodrigo Blankenship
Community Service Award
Jeb Blazevich
Senior Scholar Award
Billy Seward
