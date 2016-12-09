Smart sees bowl practices as ‘opportunity to grow’ for Georgia

Three weeks separate Georgia from its appearance in the Liberty Bowl against TCU. Between then and now, head coach Kirby Smart is trying to get his team better across the board.
Due to final exams at Georgia, the Bulldogs are days away from the start of bowl practices on Dec. 14. Smart may be prepping for his first bowl as a head coach, but the first-year head coach understands the value of the weeks leading up to the game.
"I think any college coach in the country will tell you that when you get ready for a bowl game, it's an opportunity for everybody in your team to get better," Smart said. "From walk-ons to scholarship guys to the seniors that are going to be leaving for the draft, we're trying to improve our entire team."
The bowl practices follow a harsh hiccup for Georgia. After responding to a 4-4 start to 2016 with three straight victories, the Bulldogs mismanaged a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech and lost 28-27 to their in-state rival.
Despite the setback against the Yellow Jackets, Smart explained he has seen growth in several areas of his team.
"I thought our team improved," Smart said. "Our quarterback got better, and a lot of our defensive players grew up. We're going to use this opportunity to continue to improve our team and get these guys better with the practices we have leading up to this bowl game."
Smart set out his tentative plan for practices, explaining practices will begin on Dec. 14 and will likely continue through Dec. 22 before breaking for Christmas. The team will then reconvene in Memphis in the days leading up to the game in order to finish off game-week preparation for the Horned Frogs.
The big question about the Bulldogs' bowl practices is how many they will get in. Smart said final exam schedules and the Christmas schedule complicates how often the team can practice. The magic number for many onlookers is 15 practices, but based on his history, that's not likely.
"I've been very fortunate to win some national championships, and we didn't get 15 in not one time on those," Smart said. "We'll probably get anywhere from 11 to 13 or 14, depending on weather and if we do any two-a-day practices. I doubt we get 15 in, but we never have in my history."
Smart also spoke to how much the coaches push the players, saying they need to be careful to neither work them too hard or not enough. With the close to his first year looming, Smart made it clear how important this time can be as the Bulldogs try to finish an up-and-down season on the right note.
"We're going to take that opportunity to grow and look forward," Smart said. "I don't know how many practices it's going to end up being, but it's an opportunity for everybody to get better. We're going to embrace that challenge and make it for fun for those guys to go out there and get better."
Comments