Georgia picks up big JUCO offensive line commit

Georgia bolstered its offensive line with a commitment from the junior college ranks.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College offensive tackle D'Marcus Hayes announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on his personal Twitter account. Hayes, who will arrive to Georgia as a junior, is 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds. He's considered to be the No. 2 overall tackle in the junior college ranks, according to the 247Sports.com composite.
Hayes plans to enroll at Georgia in January, which gives him a great opportunity to possibly earn a spot on the offensive line during spring workouts. The Bulldogs lose three offensive linemen to graduation, including left tackle Tyler Catalina and right tackle Greg Pyke.
Very blessed to announce that I will be playing for The University of Georgia next season #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/oMiosiAW4F— D'Marcus Hayes (@DMarcushayes78) December 12, 2016
Having Hayes, someone with two years of post-high school football experience, could work out well for both parties. This is one reason Hayes can be a critical recruit to this year's Georgia class.
"Hayes may be Georgia's most important commitment in this class," Dawgs247.com's Jake Rowe said. "He will arrive in January and can fill one of the tackle voids left by Pyke and Catalina."
Hayes became the 19th commit in Georgia's class of 2017. His announcement was actually somewhat of a surprise as recruiting reporters didn't know it was coming in advance. It also came just hours after Georgia missed out on linebacker prospect Monty Rice (Madison, Alabama), who chose to play college football at LSU.
The Bulldogs will find out if they're getting another junior college prospect Tuesday when Garden City Community College safety Lonnie Johnson announces his decision. Johnson is choosing between Georgia, Kentucky and West Virginia.
Comments