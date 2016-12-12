Eason has chance for self-reflection, improvement during bowl practices

With his first collegiate regular season under his belt, Jacob Eason has had more than two weeks to reflect on the good and bad of his true freshman campaign.
Eason started 11 of Georgia’s 12 games, completing 192-of-349 passes for 2,266 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. All things considered, it was a good first season for Eason, considering how rare it is for true freshmen to have much success in the SEC.
Eason, the highly acclaimed former five-star recruit from Lake Stevens, Washington, had a handful of highlights in his first year on campus.
He delivered a terrific pass to receiver Isaiah McKenzie in a crucial moment in Georgia’s season-opening win over North Carolina. Eason threw a game-winning touchdown to McKenzie on a fourth-and-10 play in the fourth quarter against Missouri.
Before Tennessee defeated Georgia on a desperation pass at the buzzer, it was Eason who threw a perfect bomb for 47 yards and a touchdown to Riley Ridley to put the Bulldogs ahead with only 10 seconds to go. Eason’s first season indicates that greater success could come.
Speaking at the Liberty Bowl introductory news conference in Memphis, Tennessee, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked what Eason can do to improve his game during bowl practices. Smart, naturally, said Eason can do a lot to help himself out during this time.
“Every rep he gets, every mental rep he gets, every walk-through rep he gets, every live rep, seven-on-seven rep — he needs as many as he can get,” Smart said. “Seeing coverages, seeing multiples, seeing different pressures. I think it’s really important for his growth. He gets that.”
When bowl practices begin Wednesday, Eason will get plenty of chances to improve through repetition. Smart thinks Georgia will get about 11 or 12 practices in before the Dec. 30 game against TCU.
When Eason hasn’t been studying for and completing final exams, Smart said his quarterback has been in the film room looking at what went right and what went wrong during the year.
That can help in the growth and maturation of a quarterback, considering there isn’t much time for self-reflection during a season. With a little more than a month separating Georgia’s final game against Georgia Tech and the Liberty Bowl against TCU, Eason will get a chance to work on bettering himself before heading into the offseason.
“The growth of a quarterback, you get it by reps,” Smart said. “You get it by practice. You get it by experience. All these experiences have grown him. But he’s got to do a better job of commanding the huddle for our team and being a leader. These practices will allow him to do that.”
Comments