Bellamy sees 'brotherhood' as motivation to return for senior season

Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy said he was almost emotional before the Bulldogs regular season finale against Georgia Tech.
The junior looked at his teammates on the defensive line and thought about how tough it would be to leave after this season. The notion of walking away from those players brought tears to his eyes, leading him to think about returning for his senior year.
So that's exactly what he's doing.
Bellamy announced on Thursday that he will return to Georgia for his final year of eligibility in 2017. His decision was a valuable one going forward for a linebacker corps that will also bring back fellow junior Lorenzo Carter.
"Being an outside linebacker, your d-line is like your brothers," Bellamy said. "I'm going to come back and lead them one more time."
The 2016 season saw more playing time and production from Bellamy, who stepped in after Jordan Jenkins graduated and Leonard Floyd left after his junior season. Bellamy tied with Carter for the team lead with four sacks and led the team with eight tackles for loss in 2016. Bellamy also registered 49 total tackles in the regular season.
When asked what the deciding factor was, Bellamy pointed at his relationships with the other defenders.
"It's the brotherhood that you develop with these players," Bellamy said. "I was put in a leadership role this year, a role that I haven't been in since I've been here. When you (fill) that role, you're kind of like the big brother to a lot of these guys, especially all the young guys on the defense. I just didn't want to leave those guys yet, knowing I had one more year."
Bellamy took the helm from Jenkins and Floyd but leaned on them during the decision-making process. He said he reached out to the duo as well as former Georgia defensive linemen Chris Mayes and Toby Johnson about what to do.
The consensus he received was clear: There's no rush to jump to the NFL.
"There were all kind of saying the same thing," Bellamy said. "These are the times you'll never forget."
Bellamy admitted the season threw him a learning curve, especially after he didn't play in last year's bowl game. He said he's grown a lot in his role as a leader and as a playmaker on defense going forward.
The experience is something Bellamy believes will be nothing but beneficial going forward.
"I think I did a lot of growing this season, especially toward the second half of the season," Bellamy said. "It started getting fun. I just can't wait to come back for another long ride with these boys."
Comments