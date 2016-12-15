Michel shares insight on decision to stay at Georgia

For Sony Michel, the prospect of staying at Georgia or going to the NFL was a matter of the heart.
Michel said the decision about his future weighed on his heart for about two weeks starting around the time of Georgia's game with Georgia Tech. After considering it for a while, he came to a conclusion about what to do sometime last week.
In the end, his heart told him to stay put.
Michel said Thursday he will return to Georgia for his senior season in 2017. The junior’s decision bolsters the Bulldogs’ 2017 backfield, which also brings back fellow junior Nick Chubb.
"Sometimes you’ve got to make the decision that’s on your heart and not on your mind," Michel said. "I felt like it was the right decision for me to stay. I have so much going for me here at the University of Georgia. I want to enjoy it. I want to finish strong here.”
Michel's decision came in tandem with the same announcement from Chubb as well as linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy. Having said that, Michel revealed that none of the players involved knew what the others had in mind until the last few days.
"None of us communicated about our decisions or what we were going to do," Michel said. "I found out about Nick two days ago and we live with each other."
Michel led Georgia with 1,161 rushing yards last season and followed that up with 753 yards on the ground in 2016. He had the best game of his career in this year’s regular-season finale, as he rushed for 170 yards and one touchdown in the Bulldogs’ loss to Georgia Tech.
Michel's best season statistically came in Chubb's absence, but Chubb's plan to return didn't cause Michel to hesitate about also coming back.
“That’s not something I ever focused on -- being here at the University of Georgia and trying to be ‘the guy,’" Michel said. "I just want to be here and win games. Obviously, if we start winning games, great things will happen for the individual players."
Michel also spoke on the leadership role he's taken on during this season. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had pushed for Michel to grow in that area, which is something Michel said he can still improve upon. That component could be pivotal for the Bulldogs again in 2017 with a running back position filled with younger players.
"We’ve got some young guys who are ready to step up," Michel said. "We’ve got some recruits coming in that’s going to be ready to compete for some positions. The running back group is very excited to push those guys in the right direction.”
Michel explained that turning down the NFL's money wasn't a tough choice. He said the alternative of staying, finishing up his degree in communication studies and then playing professional would offer more money in the long run.
The thought of leaving early may have crossed Michel's mind, but that wasn't the catalyst for his decision.
“At the end of the day if it was on my heart to leave, I would have left,” Michel said. "”t was always stuck on my heart that Georgia was the place for me and I had to finish out strong. You’ve got to finish what you start.”
