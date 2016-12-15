Chubb surprises everyone, even himself, with decision to return to Georgia

For the longest time, everyone thought Nick Chubb would turn pro after his junior season.
Chubb did, too.
The junior Cedartown product, who first burst onto the college football season with a stellar freshman season in 2014, appeared on a fast track to the NFL. Even with a significant left knee injury sustained a year ago against Tennessee, in which his PCL, MCL and LCL were torn, all signs pointed to Chubb declaring for the draft.
Then the moment came to actually consider it. And it was only a few days ago that Chubb, who was leaning toward the draft all year, decided against it.
“It happened a lot sooner than you may think,” Chubb said. “It happened Saturday, actually. My mind was made up, actually, that I was going to leave, but it just didn’t feel right. I felt like if I needed to leave I’d feel it and be able to accept it and move on. Something kept telling me, ‘Nick, maybe not right now. It’s not the right time.’ ”
Chubb said he stayed up late at night and prayed hard about the decision. He talked to close friends about what he should do.
Ultimately, the decision to enter the NFL draft didn’t feel right. His family isn’t in dire financial shape and therefore doesn’t need the money.
Why chase something that isn’t a necessity at this point in time?
“It’s tough because I could easily go to having a ton of money from where I am now,” Chubb said. “But my whole mindset is, I’m just grateful for everything. I have a chance to come out here and play football at the University of Georgia another year, which is what kids dream of. I’m not just going to pass that up for selfish reasons. I’m grateful, I’m thankful.”
Chubb also said that with he, running back Sony Michel, and outside linebackers Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter returning for another year, it sends a message that the professional level can be put on hold for something bigger at Georgia.
“I think here at Georgia we’re on something different,” Chubb said. “We want to improve and get better. Last year wasn’t very satisfying for us. All of us coming back, it makes a statement that we love it here.”
Chubb said the first inkling of returning for a final season came as he walked off the Sanford Stadium turf after Georgia’s 28-27 loss to Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets rallied in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns and planted their flag at midfield in celebration before ripping out some of the hedges that surround the playing field. It was a bitter moment for Chubb, who is now 1-2 against Georgia Tech during his time at Georgia — and 0-2 in games he played in.
“That’s when it actually kind of sparked my decision and I started thinking of coming back,” Chubb said. “Not really because we lost to them, because we had lost to them before. But because walking off the field I saw this Georgia Tech flag, in front of our G, swinging back and forth. It kind of sparked something inside of me. That really hurt and I wanted to change it, and hopefully we can.”
Carter said he was somewhat surprised to learn Chubb had decided to come back. Bellamy said he was 75 percent sure Chubb would head to the NFL.
Bellamy also said that he knows there is a part of Chubb that would want to return based on what transpired through the 7-5 regular season Georgia endured.
“I thought personally he was going,” Bellamy said. “Knowing the type of guy Nick is, I knew there was a slight chance he would stay. He’s a hard competitor. We’re kind of cut from the same cloth when it comes from that. I knew this season didn’t go out how he wanted it to go. I could tell all season that it was affecting him. I definitely think he didn’t want to go out like that.”
As a freshman, Chubb ran for 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns in eight starts. As a sophomore, before the knee injury, he totaled 747 yards and seven touchdowns. This season hasn’t gone as planned, with Chubb only amassing 988 yards and seven touchdowns.
Still, Chubb sits at No. 3 in Georgia’s all-time rushing ranks with 3,282 yards, needing only four yards to pass Todd Gurley (3,285) for No. 2. Both trail Herschel Walker, who has a program and SEC best 5,259 yards.
Even with the down year statistically, Chubb seemed like the most NFL-ready player on Georgia’s roster. Asked if he was surprised at himself with this decision, he admitted the old Chubb might have been.
“Maybe looking back years ago, maybe,” Chubb said. “But right now in this moment, I feel it’s the best decision for me.”
