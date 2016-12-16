Bulldogs Blog

December 16, 2016 12:28 AM

Trevor Lawrence, No. 1 QB in class of 2018, picks Clemson over Georgia

By Jason Butt

Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence plans to attend college at Clemson after high school.

Lawrence, the nation's No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2018, announced his decision on his personal Twitter Wednesday evening. Lawrence chose Clemson over Georgia.

The Bulldogs were hoping to land Lawrence to give them three top quarterbacks in consecutive years. Starting as a freshman this season has been former five-star recruit Jacob Eason and coming in with the class of 2017 is Jake Fromm, a four-star prospect who is considered the third-best pocket passer in the nation, according to the 247Sport.com composite.

Lawrence recently wrapped up his senior season with a second consecutive state championship. Following a semifinals win over Mary Persons, the Cartersville quarterback said that while the recruiting process has been tough on him, he believes it should get him ready for the attention he'll receive at the college level.

“At first, it’s rough being under a microscope, just in high school,” Lawrence said. “But it’s good for me. It keeps me out of trouble. I think it’s good for me. ... It’s going to prepare me for college. I’m excited for it.”

