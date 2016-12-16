Teammates found out about Chubb, Michel, Carter and Bellamy's decisions like everyone else

Georgia tight end Jeb Blazevich was in line for dinner when quarterback/punter Brice Ramsey approached him with a question.
"You hear the news?" Ramsey asked.
When Ramsey told him "they're coming back," Blazevich knew who he was referring to. Running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, and outside linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy announced Thursday that they would all return for their senior seasons.
But one of the things Chubb said Thursday was that they had barely told anyone. Even quarterback Jacob Eason, at least according to Chubb, didn't know when the four players made their intentions public.
For Blazevich, he said the decisions didn't catch him off guard. He did admit that when he was a freshman, he figured players like Chubb and Michel would leave after three years.
"If you’d talked to me freshman year I’d have said those guys are three-and-out, and they’re the reason people are saying you should go two-and-out, just because they have that talent level," Blazevich said. "But knowing who they are, and the heart they have for this team, and the love they have for everybody, I wasn’t too surprised."
Center Brandon Kublanow said he saw the news online and was happy for next year's team.
"It was huge for the program," Kublanow said. "It's huge that they're going to have great leadership next year. They're going to show the new guys the way."
The same went for receiver Javon Wims, who said he learned of the news at the same time the rest of the college football world did.
"I just found out as well," Wims said.
Blazevich said it was great to see the four Georgia juniors with NFL potential decide to hold off on their professional pursuits for the betterment of the program.
"To see them be so selfless with their talents and say this is what’s best for me, but I’m also going to give back to this team for another year," Blazevich said. "No matter what, Georgia’s always going to be here. But for me, it’s this group of guys, and for them to be coming back for another year, it’s really special. I’m really pumped that they decided to pour back into Georgia."
