Fox suggests holding Georgia-Georgia Tech game at Philips Arena

Following Saturday’s 84-64 victory over Charleston Southern, head coach Mark Fox floated out an idea for Georgia's rivalry with Georgia Tech.
Fox said he’d like to play the game, every now and then at least, at Philips Arena in a neutral-court setting.
Fox said conversations have taken place in the past 18 months on this subject, although it doesn’t appear much traction has been made.
“I think we should play this game in Philips Arena,” Fox said. “That’s what I think – maybe not every year but every couple of years. I think we should play in Philips Arena, especially when we have to play at this time of year.”
Georgia just let the students out for the winter break now that final exams have been completed for the fall semester. When Georgia has hosted the game during the winter break, the student section hasn't been as strong due to students heading home for the holidays.
One remedy for that would be for Georgia to play in Atlanta in a neutral-court venue so that those students who live in the Atlanta area have an easier way of seeing the game during the holiday break. It would also give Georgia fans who live around Atlanta an easier way to see the Bulldogs play.
“There have been some conversations about it,” Fox said. “But I think if we’re going play it when the students are not in session, which we’re probably going to have to play it when the students are not in session because finding a day is so hard, I really think every couple of years we ought to play it downtown. I think it would be great for the people in the city of Atlanta. I think it could be great for everybody. But I haven’t been able to get that done yet.”
If Georgia and Georgia Tech moved to a neutral court it wouldn’t be the first time. From 1981-94, Georgia and Georgia Tech played at The Omni, with the Yellow Jackets holding an 8-6 advantage there.
Fox said he’d still be in favor of having the game played on both campuses but that a neutral-site game every few years could add some intrigue to the rivalry.
“I think it would be good every once in a while for the game to split it at Philips Arena and play it there,” Fox said. “But I’m not the only one who has an opinion on this. There’s obviously people above me here, which I don’t know their opinion and I’m not saying they don’t agree with it. And then there’s people on the other side. We’d have to get everybody to buy into that.”
Comments