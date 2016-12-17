Georgia's indoor practice facility nearing completion

Brandon Kublanow peeked his head into Georgia’s soon-to-be-finished indoor practice facility to see the progress made.
He saw the turf, which has been installed, with the end zone lettering in the same fashion as Sanford Stadium. It’s something Kublanow has long heard plenty about but something he won’t be able to use with his college career one game away from concluding.
Kublanow agreed that seeing the indoor facility’s near completion is nothing more than “cruel.”
“I walk past it every day and I’m like, ‘Aw, man,’” Kublanow said. “I know next year it will be 70 degrees in there and especially in the offseason, when you’re running and it’s like 10 degrees (outside), and they’re going to be running in the indoor. Lucky people.”
The facility won’t be completed in time to hold actual practices in preparation for the Liberty Bowl against TCU. But head coach Kirby Smart is hopeful that the team could potentially hold a walkthrough practice if needed before heading out to Memphis, Tennessee.
“We’re trying to get to where we can do some walkthroughs in there,” Smart said. “But there’s a lot of code and other things going on. It’s one of those things that we have to go day by day. We can’t practice in there. They won’t have everything completed. But we hope to use it just for inclement weather and things like that. They’re working on the construction.”
Tight end Jeb Blazevich recalled his recruitment when Georgia’s lack of an indoor practice facility was downplayed.
But once he got to campus, Blazevich quickly learned how important it would be to have one. Blazevich, a junior, will return for his final season to be able to use it. When it’s too hot or storming outside, the Bulldogs will still be able to get in quality work indoors.
“It’s always been talked about but to see it all come to fruition, it’s been awesome,” Blazevich said. “I think we definitely need one. We’re in the SEC. Especially for recruiting, getting through practices. Last year, I saw how it affected us. The year before last year, in specific, it rained a ton. It would rain here a ton and then we’d go somewhere nice, warm and sunny with no clouds in the sky. So it just helps you better prepare for the environment you’re going to get and the kind of atmosphere you’re going to get.”
