Sinclair shows toughness at practice, players see positive gains in strength program

As Georgia walked off the practice field at the club sports complex Friday, receiver Javon Wims couldn’t help but notice the hair standing up on strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Sinclair’s arms.
It wasn’t too difficult to see. With the temperature in the low 40s – and possibly in the high 30s by the end of practice – Sinclair took the field for the roughly two-hour session in a sleeveless t-shirt and shorts. (He did wear a Georgia toboggan to at least keep his head warm.)
Sure, there were football players choosing to forgo long sleeves under the pads. But at least those players were running around and could get their bodies warm with a full-fledged practice. Sinclair could only walk at a brisk pace between position groups to try and keep his body temperature up.
“I’d just seen him after practice and saw chill bumps on him. I said, ‘Coach Sinclair, I know you’re cold. Go get some hot chocolate,’” Wims said. "I know he’s cold but he’s a very energetic guy and a great strength and conditioning coach. He pushed me to levels I never thought I was able to be pushed to. He got me better for it."
And that’s the general feeling among other Georgia players. Yes, Sinclair proved he’s a little nutty by braving the cooler weather. Nose tackle John Atkins called him “crazy.” But he did so to toughen up the players on Georgia’s roster by getting them in the right mindset for a bowl practice.
It’s December, so of course the temperatures are going to fall. And with that comes the mental toughness of practicing in colder weather.
“I think he’s trying to convince everybody it’s not cold so no one gets distracted,” center Brandon Kublanow said.
To be fair to Sinclair, he was the strength and conditioning coordinator at Marshall, located in Huntington, West Virginia, for three years and had some time to grow accustomed to colder weather. Atkins did point out that Sinclair wore long sleeves over shorts for Saturday’s practice.
While Sinclair floats around at practice to pump up the team, he’s gotten a lot out of the players since arriving to town. Even during the season, with Georgia hitting the weight room on Sundays, players report an increase in the weight they’re able to lift.
Wims, who was in the junior college ranks last year, said he came to Georgia without the ability to squat much weight. In roughly seven months, Wims is now squatting over 300 pounds. Atkins said his upper body has gotten a lot stronger since Sinclair implemented his strength program.
“I’ve made a 15-to-30 percent jump in my bench press,” Atkins said. “He’s helped a lot.”
Tight end Jeb Blazevich said his body has changed for the better throughout the season and shared what Alex Essex, a defensive end and Blazevich’s roommate, told him how the strength program has helped him.
Essex told him that his squat max has increased 30-to-40 pounds during the season, which Blazevich called "incredible."
“Guys who have that high ceiling and room to go, he’s able to get them there,” Blazevich said. “He’s able to push guys. He weeds out the guys, because if you’re not willing to work hard you’re not going to fit in with the culture he’s building.”
