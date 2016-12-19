Toneil Carter announces decommitment from Georgia, calls it 'out of my control'

Toneil Carter long held plans to enroll early at Georgia, something that would occur in just a few short weeks.
Then Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, two junior running backs long thought to leave for the NFL after this season, announced they were coming back.
That threw a wrench into the scholarship count Georgia would have during the spring semester, which has seemingly prevented Carter from enrolling early. Therefore, Carter is no longer a part of the Georgia class of 2017 as he announced his decommitment Monday morning.
Carter tweeted out a statement on his decision.
"But for the past week (I've) been in contact with the Georgia coaches (and) due to the two seniors staying something came up with the early enrollment process as you guys could see," Carter wrote.
Carter also wrote that this was, "totally out of my control."
This was so hard but i gotta do what's best for me . #ingoditrust pic.twitter.com/BhOVV1OuYI— Toneil Carter (@CarterToneil) December 19, 2016
Carter, of Langham Creek High School in Houston, is considered a four-star prospect and was thought to be an integral part of this running back class.
Georgia still has running back D'Andre Swift a part of the class, with Swift's father telling Dawgs247.com that Chubb and Michel's decisions will have no affect on his standing.
For Carter, he made this decision during the dead period in which he cannot take any visits to schools. He had an official visit to Texas scheduled near the end of the contact period before canceling due to his commitment to Georgia.
