Nauta reflects on what he called a season full of ‘ups and downs’

The end of Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta's freshman season has featured recognition and accolades such as being named to the SEC's All-Freshman team. It's a far cry from how his season began, with a mistake that would shake the nerves and confidence of any young player.
Nauta's first target at Georgia didn't go as planned. The former five-star recruit found himself open on a slant route to start the second quarter of the opening game against North Carolina, and quarterback Greyson Lambert fired the football his way. But Nauta couldn't get a grip on the ball, leading it to fall to the Georgia Dome turf as an incomplete pass.
"That was a moment where I was like, man, I wish I could have that one back," Nauta said.
The mishap was a play Nauta moved past in a season that saw the 19-year-old rack up 353 receiving yards and three touchdowns. With his first collegiate season almost wrapped up, Nauta reflected on the year that was and what he can take from it moving forward.
"It's had its ups and downs," Nauta said of his freshman season. "I definitely exposed some weaknesses in my game and showed some strengths in my game. Just being able to learn from it and get better through the course of the year has been a good thing for me."
Despite his status as one of the nation's top prospects last recruiting cycle, Nauta said he learned quickly that he wasn't quite as good as he thought he was. His arrival to Georgia in the spring forced him to improve his game in a number of areas, such as reading defensive coverages mid-route.
Fortunately for Nauta's sake, he stepped into a tight end corps full of experience.
Nauta said he took a lot from sophomore Jackson Harris and junior Jeb Blazevich, both of whom saw the field during their freshman seasons with the Bulldogs. Nauta praised Blazevich for helping him improve his route running and for his lead-by-example nature.
"The biggest thing with him is he's taught me how to work and showed me how to work," Nauta said. "He comes in with a great attitude every day and just works his tail off. That's something I've been able to pick up off him and try to continue to do myself."
As important as the relationships were within his position group, no connection may have been more valuable than Nauta's with quarterback Jacob Eason. Nauta explained the two built an accord by playing together in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl last January then enrolling early at Georgia. They often threw together outside of practice in efforts to create a chemistry between the two.
The connection between Eason and Nauta was displayed several times, including on Nauta's 50-yard touchdown reception against Tennessee, which he said was his favorite moment from the year. It's a tandem that has the makings to be a special one in the coming years, especially considering the growth both players endured during their freshman season.
"Me and Isaac have developed a lot on because we’re roommates, on and off the field," Eason said. “On the field it’s shown that."
Nauta circled back to the drop against the Tar Heels when discussing his confidence as the year went on. He said he's grown a lot since that September game in both understanding how the offense works and how to execute within it.
The play was a fitting sample of Nauta's first season as a Bulldog. It wasn't a perfect debut for the tight end, but his response to the missteps leaves his future bright as part of Georgia's offense.
"That one stung a little bit," Nauta said of the drop. "Ever since then, I've been growing and got a lot more confidence as the year went on. I'm just going to continue to build on that."
