Maten, Edwards heading home for Georgia’s game against Oakland

Yante Maten and Mike Edwards made decisions during their recruitment to leave the state of Michigan and travel 800 miles south to Georgia.
First it was Maten in 2014. A year later, Edwards, with a lot of it due to Maten being his AAU teammate in high school, made the same call.
As they were being recruited, Georgia head coach Mark Fox told them he’d do his best to get a game scheduled close to home so their friends and families could see them play without traveling far. Fox got that done, with Georgia hitting the road to take on Oakland Friday evening.
"I’m really, really excited to go back home and see everybody, and put on for my state," Edwards said.
Edwards, who grew up 45 minutes from Oakland’s campus in Rochester, Michigan, is expecting 50-to-60 people to be in attendance for him. Maten’s mother, Toiya Paige, purchased group tickets totaling 100 for the game, with multiple friends and family members still picking them up.
Maten grew up less than 10 minutes from Oakland’s Athletics Center O’Rena. He played around a dozen games there during his high school playing days, so familiarity with the court shouldn’t be an issue. The Golden Grizzlies recruited both Maten and Edwards, so both players have a great understanding for the program they’ll face Friday.
"I knew about them," Maten said. "A lot of people from my area talked about them and said it would be good if I went there. But I knew about the facility and the school, about Coach (Greg) Kampe."
Fox said it was important to him to give Maten and Edwards an opportunity to play at a location near their homes, simply because they made the sacrifice to leave their loved ones and travel down to Georgia for college.
"It’s not unusual. It’s something a lot of people may do," Fox said. "But those kids came a long way away from their families and friends to go to school at Georgia. To take them home was something I felt we should really do."
Maten enters this game as the SEC’s second-leading scorer at 21 points per game, trailing only Kentucky’s Malik Monk, who is averaging 21.4 points. Maten has been Georgia’s go-to option on offense, which figures to make it an even more special night for his family and friends.
Paige is thankful Georgia will be in town for the holidays so that she and the extended family will see her son play close to home.
"Coach Fox is a blessing," Paige said. "We are so grateful to God for Coach's thoughtfulness. Yante being at home means so much to me and his sister. It is all we can do to contain ourselves."
Georgia’s game against Oakland will be the second of a three-game trip away from home.
The Bulldogs defeated Georgia Tech 60-43 Tuesday and will hope to extend their three-game winning streak against before SEC play against Auburn begins on Dec. 29.
Maten, who averages 31.1 minutes per game, will play plenty in his homecoming. While Edwards sees significant playing time each night at an average of 18.5 minutes, he was asked facetiously if he hopes Fox gives him an extra five minutes on the floor since he’ll be in front of his family.
"Yeah, that’d be nice," Edwards said with a grin.
