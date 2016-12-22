Beamer fined for 'serious mistake' regarding Wake Forest scandal

Special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Shane Beamer has been fined $25,000 by the University of Georgia for accepting game-plan information from former Wake Forest radio announcer Tommy Elrod while an assistant at Virginia Tech.
Wake Forest recently disclosed that Elrod, a former Demon Deacons assistant who became the program's radio announcer for IMG, was leaking information regarding plays and game-plan information to opponents. Most recently, Elrod was found to be the one who leaked game-plan materials to Louisville prior to the Cardinals' 44-12 win over the Demon Deacons.
Elrod has since been fired in what's been dubbed the "Wakeyleaks" scandal.
Elrod had apparently been disclosing or attempting to provide game-plan information to teams over a few seasons, Wake Forest found. One of those teams he leaked information to during the 2014 season was Virginia Tech, with Beamer being the assistant who spoke with Elrod.
While Beamer accepted the information from Elrod, he said he did not disclose it to the Virginia Tech coaching staff, with his father Frank Beamer being the Hokies' the head coach. Beamer also said he did not implement any of the information he received in game prep for the 2014 game against Wake Forest.
"I realize I made a serious mistake in judgment by accepting the information and failing to notify officials at Virginia Tech of the communications," Beamer said in a statement. "I sincerely apologize to Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, the ACC and the University of Georgia for my mistake. I am truly sorry."
Beamer said he knew Elrod through the coaching circles and therefore didn't find it unusual he'd call during the week Wake Forest and Virginia Tech were scheduled to play.
"During these communications, however, he told me about a few plays that he said Wake Forest might run during the game on Saturday," Beamer said. "I did not share this information with anyone, including our student-athletes, anyone on the coaching staff, or my father, nor did we use the information in the game."
Head coach Kirby Smart said Beamer spoke to him last week about his involvement in the 2014 Wake Forest-Virginia Tech game, once Elrod's firing became a national story.
Smart said he was appreciative that Beamer was forthright about his communication with Elrod three seasons ago.
"While we do not condone this type of behavior, I appreciate Shane informing me and our administration of his involvement and respect the way in which he is accepting responsibility for his lapse in judgment," Smart said.
Beamer is under contract for $300,000 this season, with the university now withholding $25,000 of it over this incident. This is the same amount the ACC fined Louisville and Virginia Tech for accepting communications with Elrod without disclosing them through the proper channels.
Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity called it "disappointing" to learn Beamer was involved in this situation but that he "sincerely regrets this mistake in judgment." McGarity said Beamer will also receive a reprimand from his office in addition to the fine.
"Conduct of this nature is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the University of Georgia and the University of Georgia Athletic Association," McGarity said. "We will use this as an example to remind our coaches and staff of our high expectations of ethical behavior and sportsmanship."
