Following 'WakeyLeaks' fine, Smart calls Beamer a 'good asset' for program

Shane Beamer is coming off a bad week, one in which he was fined $25,000 for his involvement in accepting game-plan information from a Wake Forest radio broadcaster prior to a 2014 game while an assistant at Virginia Tech.
But Georgia head coach Kirby Smart expressed confidence in his special teams coordinator and tight ends coach after Monday’s Liberty Bowl practice.
“He’s done a good job for us,” Smart said. “Shane works really hard at his trade. He’s a good person, very knowledgeable. He’s a good asset.”
According to Beamer, through a statement released by Georgia last week, Beamer approached Smart after news broke of Virginia Tech’s involvement in the scandal now known as “WakeyLeaks.” The ACC fined Virginia Tech and Louisville $25,000 apiece for accepting game-plan information from former Wake Forest radio broadcaster Tommy Elrod, who has since been fired from his position.
Once Virginia Tech’s involvement was made public, Beamer told Smart he was the responsible party who spoke to Elrod, which ultimately led to a fine from the university and a letter of reprimand from athletics director Greg McGarity. Beamer apologized for what he called a “serious mistake” in not going through the proper channels of reporting what Elrod told him.
This year, Georgia's team ranked 113th in the nation in ESPN's special teams efficiency rankings. Beamer's tight ends accounted for 477 of the Georgia's 2,351 receiving yards, with Isaac Nauta earning a spot on the SEC's All-Freshman squad.
Smart said Beamer has done a good job in keeping this news from being a distraction.
“I think he’s handled it just fine,” Smart said.
Comments