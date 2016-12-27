Sanders putting off NFL decision until after Liberty Bowl

Dominick Sanders’ mind still isn’t made up about whether he'll enter the NFL draft.
And based on his comments Tuesday, Sanders has put any potential decision on hold. Sanders has yet to decide on returning for his senior season and said he'll make a decision after Georgia's Liberty Bowl game against TCU at noon on Friday.
"I really don’t want to focus on that," Sanders said. "I want to focus on this game. I told myself I want to have my mindset on this game. I’m really working hard, really trying to do what I can do to help my team out. But I just told myself I’m really focused on this game."
Sanders has started 37 of the 38 games he has played in and has emerged as one of Georgia’s defensive leaders.
This season, Sanders has recorded 31 tackles and three interceptions.
Sanders is one of two Georgia juniors with decisions to make. Sanders' decision hinges on entering the NFL draft or not. The other player contemplating his future at Georgia is fellow safety Aaron Davis, who finished his undergraduate degree this semester.
While those two safeties are still contemplating what to do, outside linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy, along with running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, all announced they would return for their senior seasons earlier in December.
Sanders said it's great for the Bulldogs' defense to get Carter and Bellamy back but that their decisions won't influence him.
"I focus on myself," Sanders said. "But those are my guys. Davin and Lorenzo, it’s good the team will have them back. The main thing is those guys made up their mind early. I congratulated them when they did. I told them I support your decision. We’re young guys and we have to make decisions on our own right now. It came about with me and I told them we’re just going to focus on this bowl game. I have to get back to that after the game."
Sanders earned first-team All-SEC honors as a sophomore in 2015. Playing injured throughout the year and under a new coaching staff, Sanders did not earn a spot on either the AP or coaches’ All-SEC first or second teams.
Sanders said he'll confer with his family after the Liberty Bowl but that it will solely be his decision, which "I have to live to with."
He added he's received feedback from the NFL draft advisory committee but didn't want to share the results.
"I don’t want to talk about that right now," Sanders said. "I’m just focused on the game. I have gotten that feedback but I’m not really worrying about it. The main thing is this game is important. I told myself I don’t want to talk about that while I’m out here. The only thing I’m trying to focus on is punishing TCU."
