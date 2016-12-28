Chaney talks about 'productive' in-season meeting with Chubb, Michel

Much was made about the in-season meeting Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney had with running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.
The two backs met with Chaney the Monday morning following Georgia’s 24-10 loss to Florida to discuss their roles on offense. Chubb accounted for 20 yards and Michel totaled only 2 against the Gators. It was a game where nothing went right offensively, with the Bulldogs choosing to go away from running the ball -- a lot of it due to its inefficiency early -- in the second half.
Chaney isn’t allowed to speak with reporters during the season, which is a rule his boss, head coach Kirby Smart, implemented the moment he was hired. Therefore, Wednesday’s news conference featuring Chaney, which was coordinated and mandated through the Liberty Bowl, was the first time he was able to talk about this.
“You’ve got two guys there that are competitive as heck and wanted the football,” Chaney said. “Obviously, they basically said, ‘Hey, Jim, quit doing too much and give me the ball and let me try to win the game for us.’ It was a real good productive meeting when those kids came in. When players come into a coordinator’s room with ideas, knowing what to say, let us help, give us more.”
By all accounts, it was a positive meeting between Chaney and the two star running backs. Results began to show in the running game on the field as well.
Over Georgia’s final four games, the Bulldogs’ ground game averaged 212 rushing yards, which included wins over Kentucky and Auburn. From the beginning of the season through the Florida loss, Georgia could not find much room running during quite a few games.
Chaney holds an open-door policy with his players and is receptive to certain suggestions they may have. And this includes not only the skill positions, but with the offensive line as well.
As for Chubb and Michel’s meeting with Chaney, it helped spark that particular area in the right direction, with Georgia’s offensive coordinator placing an even greater emphasis on getting them the ball.
“My door will always be open for those guys and I respect the heck of those kids for doing that,” Chaney said. “It was a very good meeting. It was very important for me know how important it is for those guys – like I didn’t know already. At the end of the day it needed to be said. They got some things off their chest, it was good and quite honestly they were right. When things don’t quite go your way you try to look for different things and sometimes going back to the basics is the best answer. It was in their cases.”
